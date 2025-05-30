403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Scott Bessent Says Trump-Xi Call Needed As Talks With China Are 'A Bit Stalled'
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>After announcing a rare bilateral agreement in mid-May to pause much of the tariffs between the U.S. and China-and later suggesting some progress-it now appears that the U.S.-China talks have stalled.</p> <p>In a Fox News interview late Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the talks with China are a“bit stalled.”</p> <p>Bessent added, " I believe we will be having more talks with them in the next few weeks.”</p> <p>“And I believe we may, at some point, have a call between the President [Donald Trump] and Party Chair Xi [Jinping].”</p> <p>The Treasury Secretary said that given the complexity, both leaders would need to weigh in, adding that Trump and Xi share a very good relationship.</p> <p>“And I am confident that the Chinese will come to the table when President Trump makes his known,” he added. </p> <p>In the same interview, Bessent weighed in on the U.S. Trade Court ruling overturning Trump tariffs. </p> <p>He said,“It seems highly inappropriate for the judiciary to wade in here. When the Senate had the opportunity to override the president, and didn't, so in terms of separation of power, the Senate has chosen not to exercise their powers.”</p> <p>He said the Trump administration is committed to fair trade and striking the best deals for Americans.“Anything that the courts do to get in the way both harms the American people in terms of trade and in tariff revenue.”</p> <p>The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) is up about 1% for the year, and the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) has gained about 15%. </p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment