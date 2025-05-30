'India Not Scared Of Hollow Atom Bomb Threats': PM Modi's Op Sindoor Shoutout To Brahmos In Kanpur (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday issued stern warning to Pakistan for "sponsoring" terrorism and said that India will respond strongly to every terrorist attack. He stated that India will not differentiate between state and non-state actors, and those responsible will be held accountable and punished, regardless of their location or affiliation.

"If I say this straight in Kanpuriya, dushman kahin bhi ho honk diya jayega," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering here. Without mincing words, PM Modi emphasised that India will not be intimated of hollow nuclear threats. "India will not be scared of hollow threats of atom bomb and won't take decisions on this basis (of such a threat). India will look at the 'aaka' of terrorism and its sponsoring government with only one view: Pakistan's state and non-state actors...this game will not work anymore," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " India will give befitting reply to every terrorist attack. The time, way of reply and terms of the reply will be decided by our Armed Forces themselves. India won't get scared of nuclear threats and won't take any... twitter/753mbpcBXV

- ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2025

The Prime Minister laid down India's stand and its plan of action against terrorism, saying that any terrorist attack that happens, India will respond strongly to every terrorist attack, with the timing and terms of the response decided by the Armed Forces

"In its fight against terrorism, India has decided on three rules: every terrorist attack will be answered strongly. The army will decide on how to answer and in what way to answer. The conditions to respond to a terrorist attack will also be decided by the army," PM Modi asserted.

He emphasised the importance of self-reliance in defence and economy, citing the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign as a key initiative. He highlighted India's growing strength and its ability to respond decisively to terrorist threats.

PM Modi gave examples of Make in India and India's weapon systems through Operation Sindoor, where advanced weapons such as BrahMos entered deep into enemy territory and caused havoc.

PM's Op Sindoor shoutout to BrahMos at Kanpur event

"The world witnessed the power of Make in India and its weapon through Operation Sindoor. Our Indian weapons (systems), including the BrahMos missile, entered the enemy territory and caused havoc. The explosions happened on target. We have received this power from our resolve for Aatmnirbhar Bharat," PM Modi said.

Highlighting India's resolve to remain self-reliant, the Prime Minister recalled times when the country relied on other nations for its safety. He said that becoming Aatmanirbhar was crucial for the country's self-respect.

"There was a time when India depended on other countries for its safety. We have tried to change these circumstances. India becomes Aatmanirbhar, it is good for the economy, but it is also important for the country's self-respect," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister mentioned Operation Sindoor, stating that it is not over yet and warning enemies not to be fooled. He recalled India's military action in Pakistan, where terror camps were destroyed, and the Pakistan Army begged for a ceasefire.

"We destroyed terrorist camps deep inside (Pakistan). Our army performed with such courage that the Pakistani army was forced to demand a halt to the conflict. I salute the courage and valour of the armed forces. During Operation Sindoor, the enemy that was begging shouldn't remain in any delusion. Operation Sindoor has not finished yet," PM Modi said.

He apprised about his meeting with the family members of slain victim Shubham Dwivedi, who was shot dead in the ghastly April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, before his wife. The PM said that the outrage felt by "our sisters and daughters" has translated into Operation Sindoor.

"This program was supposed to happen on April 24. However, I had to cancel my visit to Kanpur due to the Pahalgam attack. Our son from Kanpur, Shubham Dwivedi, was also a victim of the terrorist attack. We can feel the pain of our daughter Ashanya. The world witnessed the outrage felt by our sisters and daughters in the form of Operation Sindoor," PM Modi said.

PM Modi was speaking at an event in Kanpur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 15 development projects costing Rs 47,600 crores. He also flagged off Kanpur Metro's new corridor between Chunniganj and Nayaganj.