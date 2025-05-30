403
Kartik Aaryan's Fitness Routine Goes Viral, Highlighting His Prep For Upcoming Movie [WATCH]
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Kartik Aaryan is redefining what it means to be a leading man in Bollywood. Currently in Europe, a powerful workout video shared by his trainer has gone viral - not for its flashiness, but for its raw intensity.“No weights, no dumbbells, no fancy equipment... just resistance bands and heavy bags,” read the caption. And yet, Kartik crushed it. The clip sparked a wave of fan reactions, praising his dedication and grit.“The amount of work it takes for some body shots is insane,” one fan wrote, while another declared,“Chandu nhi, champion he main!”</p><p>But this isn't just about fitness goals - it's a look into the quiet discipline behind his success. Whether transforming physically for Freddy, training like an athlete for Chandu Champion, or diving into emotionally demanding roles, Kartik's process is rooted in consistency and complete commitment. Every performance the audience sees is backed by relentless prep and a never-quit mindset.</p><p> </p> View this post on Instagram <p>A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)</p><p>While the internet buzzes over his fitness, Kartik's work on-screen is equally explosive. In just a few months, he's announced three massive projects: an untitled musical with Anurag Basu, Nagzilla under Dharma Productions, and the intriguing Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. These aren't just films - they're statements of intent, each belonging to a different genre, each backed by major banners.</p><p>In an industry where stars often bet on one big release a year, Kartik is breaking the mold. Filmmakers are trusting his range, and fans are matching his pace. He's building a filmography that is fearless, unexpected, and electric.</p><p>This isn't just another viral moment. It's the rise of a new era. Kartik Aaryan isn't just working out - he's working his way to the very top. And he's doing it one rep, one role, and one blockbuster at a time.</p>
