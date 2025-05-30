The Kashmiri Mother Who Wasn't Needed Anymore

Representational Photo

By Sahil Jahangir Mir

In a small village of Kralapora, just as the frost begins to melt off the rooftops in early spring, a stirring story unfolded inside a modest home. It was the kind of story people don't like to talk about, the kind that happens behind closed doors when no one is watching. But someone always remembers. And this time, it was Rukaya.

Her mother, Fatima, never asked for much. Not when her husband died suddenly, leaving her with four children under the age of ten. Not when she began working sunrise to dusk-planting paddy, cleaning other people's kitchens, sewing neighbours' clothes-just to make sure her children were fed and schooled.

“She never took a day off,” Rukaya said softly, brushing invisible dust off the corner of her mother's old prayer book.“Even when she was sick, she kept moving.”

Fatima's hands told that story, rough like bark, always moving, always making. Her back curved early, her hair grayed sooner than most, but her eyes had a kind of stubborn sparkle, the kind that says,“I'm not done yet.”

And then, suddenly, time moved faster. The children grew up. The boys-Rameez, Qadir, and Hassan-found jobs, got married, filled the house again with sound.

For a while, it felt like things had come full circle. Fatima, now older, still smiled as she stirred tea for her daughters-in-law and watched TV with her grandkids. She liked the noise.

But slowly, things shifted. There were whispers about her cooking being“too plain.” Her old-fashioned ways became a joke. Her space in the house shrank. The daughters-in-law stopped inviting her to eat with them. One even suggested she should stop“interfering.”

“She used to sit on the floor with her plate,” Rukaya remembered.“No one asked her to join at the table.”

One day, it all cracked open. A fight about kitchen expenses spiraled into something uglier.

“You don't earn anything,” Rameez shouted.“We're tired of taking care of you.”

Qadir added,“You've done enough, Ma. It's time for us now.”

Hassan stayed silent.

Fatima didn't cry. She just stood there, listening. Then, as if she'd already packed the decision in her mind, she went to her room, folded her old shawl-the one her husband gave her on their last Eid together-picked up a tiny photo frame, and walked out.

She didn't slam the door. She didn't look back.

It was Rukaya who opened the door in the next village, shocked to see her mother on the threshold.

“I thought she'd just come for a visit,” she said.“But when I saw her bag, I knew.”

Fatima moved in. Rukaya's husband cleared the spare room, made her a bed near the window. Every evening, Rukaya brushed her mother's hair. They sat together in the kitchen like old friends. Rukaya cooked her mother's favorites-turnip curry, spinach with mustard oil. Fatima began to laugh again, but it was a thoughtful laugh. The kind that hides something.

“She never said anything bad about the boys,” Rukaya said.“Not even once.”

Fatima's health began to fade within the year. Some days she barely left the bed. Still, she whispered morning prayers, watching the birds gather near the window.

One morning, Rukaya brought her a cup of tea, still steaming. But Fatima was already still. Her eyes closed. Her hands folded gently over the shawl.

She passed away without a sound.

When the news reached her sons, they arrived for the funeral in crisp clothes and somber faces. It had been a year since they'd seen her. A year since they told her to leave.

The villagers watched as they stood near her body, wrapped in the same shawl, her face calm. No one said much, but everyone noticed the silence.

After the last prayers, Rukaya stood beside her brothers. Her voice didn't rise. It didn't shake. It just settled in the air.

“She didn't want your money,” she said.“She just wanted to be your mother.”

No one replied.

There's a saying in the village now. One of those things people pass around like advice, though no one knows who said it first:“Don't wait to love your parents after they're gone. It won't reach them.”

And if you walk past Rukaya's home, you might still see the window where Fatima used to sit. The curtain flutters. The birds come back every morning. And for a moment, it feels like she never left.

Sahil Jahangir Mir is an environmental researcher and columnist based in Kralapora, Srinagar.