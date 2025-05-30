US Warns Indian Students: Visa Violations Could Impact Future Travel To America

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: In the wake of intensified immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, the US government has issued a stern warning to Indian students studying in American institutions: violating visa conditions could jeopardize their future prospects in the United States.In a recent advisory posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the US Embassy in India urged students to strictly adhere to the terms of their student visas.“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas,” the post read. Students were reminded to maintain their legal status and ensure proper communication with their institutions to avoid complications.

In an earlier post, the Embassy cautioned that overstaying the authorized duration in the US could lead to deportation and even a permanent ban on re-entry.

The advisory follows a recent legal development in the US, where a federal judge in California temporarily halted the government from terminating the legal status of international students while lawsuits on the matter are pending. The order by US District Judge Jeffrey S. White prohibits authorities from arresting, detaining, or relocating students solely based on their visa status during the course of legal proceedings.

However, according to reports, students can still face arrest for other reasons, and their legal status can be revoked if convicted of serious crimes involving prison sentences longer than a year.

As part of its broader crackdown on immigrants and foreign nationals, the Trump administration has already revoked the study permission of nearly 4,700 international students, often without clear explanation or prior notice. In court proceedings, Department of Homeland Security officials disclosed that student visa holders were being screened through an FBI database, which includes individuals linked to arrests or investigations-even if charges were dropped or never filed.

Read Also US Claims India-Pak Ceasefire Deal; MEA Denies Mediation Trump Again Claims He 'Settled' India-Pakistan Conflict Through 'trade'

The developments have heightened concerns among the Indian student community, who make up one of the largest groups of international students in the US.