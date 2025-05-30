Azerbaijan Reveals Nation's Gas Consumption Volume In Liberated Areas For 4M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Gas consumption in Azerbaijan's liberated territories during the first four months of this year amounted to 4.7 million cubic meters, First Deputy Head of the Azerigas Production Union Nail Abdullayev said at a meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply Issues in Khankendi, Trend reports.

The official noted that last year, gas consumption in the region amounted to 5.2 million cubic meters.

"Of this, 2.9 million cubic meters fell to the population, and 2.3 million cubic meters to the non-population consumption group. Gas consumption in the population sector was 2.5 million cubic meters, and in the non-population sector, 2.2 million cubic meters," he added.