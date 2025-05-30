Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Plans Gas Infrastructure Overhaul In Villages Across Four Districts


2025-05-30 08:05:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ Gas supply networks in 25 villages of Azerbaijan's Shusha, Aghdara, Khojavend, and Khojaly districts are set to undergo full restoration and reconstruction, covering a total of 2,700 private homes, said Nail Abdullayev, the First Deputy Director General of Azerigaz Production Union (Azerigaz PU), Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the interagency center's working group on energy supply issues in Khankendi, Abdullayev noted that implementation of the project has already begun and is aligned with the official resettlement schedule.

