Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Winter Warmth Upgrade: Save 1020% On Energy-Efficient Installations!


2025-05-30 08:03:31
May 30, 2025 1:14 am - Winter Warmth Upgrade: Save 10–20% on Energy-Efficient Installations. Victorian Air Conditioning Solutions Launches Winter Energy Upgrade Campaign with 10–20% Discount Offers Across Victoria

Winter Warmth Upgrade: Save 10–20% on Energy-Efficient Installations!
Victorian Air Conditioning Solutions Launches Winter Energy Upgrade Campaign with 10–20% Discount Offers Across Victoria
Melbourne, Victoria – As temperatures drop across the state, Victorian Air Conditioning Solutions has announced its Winter Energy Upgrade Campaign, helping Victorian households stay warm and energy-efficient through expert installations of air conditioning and hot water systems - now with an exclusive 10–20% discount for a limited time.

In partnership with the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program, this initiative makes it more affordable than ever to transition to energy-efficient reverse cycle air conditioners and electric heat pump hot water systems. These modern solutions not only lower heating costs but also reduce greenhouse gas emissions across Melbourne and regional areas.

“With energy prices on the rise, we're proud to offer an immediate and impactful way for families to stay comfortable this winter while saving money and helping the environment,” said a spokesperson from Victorian Air Conditioning Solutions.

Key highlights of the campaign include:

- 10–20% off installation services during winter

- VEU program rebates on eligible upgrades

- Replacement of outdated or gas-based systems

- Service coverage across Melbourne, Ballarat, Bendigo, Tarneit, Frankston, Cranbourne, Hoppers Crossing, and more

- Expert consultation and installation from certified technicians

By combining government rebates with seasonal discounts, Victorian Air Conditioning Solutions is empowering homeowners to upgrade their comfort without compromising on cost or environmental responsibility.

Victorians interested in upgrading their air conditioning or hot water systems can check their eligibility and book installations quickly through the company's dedicated team.

About Victorian Air Conditioning Solutions
Victorian Air Conditioning Solutions is a trusted provider of residential and commercial climate solutions across Victoria. Specialising in energy-efficient air conditioner and heat pump installations, the company works in alignment with the Victorian Energy Upgrades program to deliver cost-effective, eco-friendly results.

