Luis Enrique's PSG Aim For Historic Champions League Title In Munich Showdown With Inter

Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Paris Saint-Germain are on the cusp of their first UEFA Champions League title – a dream the club has pursued with relentless ambition since Qatar Sports Investments took over in 2011.

Under Luis Enrique's leadership, a vibrant and youthful PSG side now have a golden opportunity to make history when they face three-time European champions Inter Milan in tomorrow's final at Munich's iconic Allianz Arena.

It's PSG's second shot at the biggest prize in European football, following their narrow defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final in Lisbon.

Their campaign in the new-look Champions League started on shaky ground, with early setbacks against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich threatening to derail their hopes. But a commanding resurgence in the knockout stages turned heads – including that of Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who called them“the most complete team” after his side's exit in the Round of 16.

Since then, the Parisians have swept aside Aston Villa and edged out Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in a high-stakes semi-final, moving within touching distance of the long-awaited glory.

Luis Enrique – who famously led Barcelona to a treble in 2015 – is now on the cusp of replicating that feat with PSG. The French champions have already secured their 11th Ligue 1 title in 13 years, along with their eighth French Cup in a decade this season.

“We all want to make history and win Paris Saint-Germain's first-ever Champions League,” Luis Enrique told the club's website.“Winning a trophy for the first time is always the hardest, but that's exactly what motivates me. Even though it's a very special title, Champions League finals are obviously very difficult.”

Inter Milan, coached by Simone Inzaghi, arrive in Munich after a dramatic campaign of their own. Their semi-final triumph over Barcelona – a 7-6 aggregate win featuring a breathtaking late turnaround – has already gone down as one of the all-time classic ties in Champions League history.

Inter Milan players during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. AFP

“They're an experienced side with a manager who knows what it takes to succeed in games like this,” Luis Enrique acknowledged.

“They play very well in possession and defend with great structure. They fully deserve their place in the final.”

The Spaniard has built a youthful and dynamic squad hungry for silverware. Standout new arrivals like centre-back Willian Pacho, midfielder João Neves, and exciting wingers Bradley Barcola and Desire Doué have injected fresh energy into the team.

Ousmane Dembele has been in sensational form, netting 33 goals this season. The French star is carrying confidence into the final.

“We're hungry for trophies,” said Dembele.“We push each other with that winning mentality. Playing in a Champions League final is amazing – you need focus, pride, and determination. Hopefully, we'll win, but Inter are a tough side.”

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi was equally bullish, reminding PSG that the Italian giants won't be pushovers.

“We respect PSG a great deal, just like we did Bayern Munich and Barcelona,” said Inzaghi.

“But they'll be up against a side with the same ambitions and hunger. They have top talents and a coach I admire greatly. We know what we're up against – it'll take a great Inter performance to win.”

Marcus Thuram will be a key figure for Inter, having scored 18 goals in 52 appearances this season.

Tomorrow's final will be the first official competitive meeting between the two European giants. However, they have previously clashed six times in friendlies and summer tournaments, with PSG winning three and Inter two – the latest of which was a 2-1 win for Inter in Tokyo in 2023.