Qu Named Only Excellent POS In Doordash's New Preferred Integrations Program

ARLINGTON, Va., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qu , the leader in unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, has been named as the only point-of-sale (POS) platform to earn the highest possible rating of "Excellent" in the new DoorDash Preferred Integrations Program, launched last week.

As delivery continues to play a larger role in the restaurant landscape, this program evaluates technology partners based on real-world system performance, error rates and integration depth. Qu emerged as the only POS to achieve exceptional scores across the board, delivering a 99.8% order success rate - more than 3x better than the industry average - with no need for middleware or manual workarounds. For restaurants, that means fewer headaches and more fulfilled orders, ultimately improving profitability through more sales and revenue growth.

Unlike some unified commerce or traditional POS platforms, Qu injects orders directly from third-party marketplaces into the POS and KDS, enabling a seamless, automated order flow with significantly lower failure rates, real-time updates, centralized control and dynamic pricing across all delivery platforms. More importantly, merchants can update menus and pricing for all order channels from Qu's unified menu management platform and gain full visibility into performance, without the integration chaos.

"For too long, restaurant operators have had to sacrifice either speed or stability. We built Qu on the belief that they shouldn't have to choose," said Amir Hudda, CEO of Qu. "This recognition from DoorDash validates our mission to simplify the complex and bring harmony to restaurant operations. The results speak for themselves."

Restaurants using Qu's direct DSP integrations have already seen the difference. One national fast-casual brand, Hot Head Burritos, increased its third-party delivery volume and cut its order failure rate to just 0.15%, saving thousands in lost transactions each month.

"Qu's DoorDash integration has helped us reduce failed orders to well below industry standards, eliminating operational headaches we once faced," said Peter Wiley, Hot Head Burritos' Director of Marketing and IT. "Being the only partner ranked with an excellent performance level is a well-deserved recognition of their commitment to reliability and efficiency. Qu has been a game-changer for our team and a big win for our guests."

DoorDash's Preferred Integrations Program aims to simplify tech stack decisions by showcasing verified performance data across POS and middleware providers. Qu exceeded every benchmark, helping enterprise brands reduce order failures, improve margins and streamline delivery from click to kitchen.

Qu's "Excellent" rating underscores its leadership as the go-to platform for enterprise restaurants seeking a unified, modern approach to digital ordering.

About Qu

Qu is evolving restaurant POS to create a truly connected restaurant experience for guests and operators at quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. Qu's industry-leading, cloud-native Unified Commerce Platform fuses the ordering, operations and guest engagement functions, delivering the real-time data needed to drive loyal, repeat guests. Based in Arlington, Virginia, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors, including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI), Bobby Cox Companies and NRD Capital. Visit qubeyond and stay connected with LinkedIn .

