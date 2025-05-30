MIB Elects New Chair, Vice Chair, And Directors To Its Board

BRAINTREE, Mass., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Group Inc. and MIB Group Holdings, Inc . (collectively "MIB") are pleased to announce elections for their joint board of directors for 2025-2026, including its chairman, vice chairman, three (3) new directors, and the re-election of six (6) incumbent directors. MIB's board is composed of 13 independent directors and one internal director, MIB's president and chief executive officer.

Effective with MIB's May 16th board meeting, Bruce Parker , President, Global Life, for Pan-American Life Insurance Group became chairperson, succeeding Sarah J. VanBeck , Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller of Athene who will remain on the board as immediate past chair. Bruce K. Baude , former Chief Operations and Technology Officer of CNO Financial Group, Inc., succeeded Mr. Parker as vice chair.

Newly elected to a three-year term on the MIB Board of Directors are Matthew Berman , President & Chief Executive Officer, Foresters Financial; Peter Maynard, Chief Data and AI Officer, Guardian Life Insurance Company; and Christopher Zimmerman , Senior Vice President and General Counsel, National Life Group. Re-elected to a three-year term are Karen Phelan , Vice President, Underwriting Strategy & Innovation, PartnerRe North America Life and Monica Suryapranata , Managing Director and Controller, Retail & Institutional Annuities, New York Life Insurance Company. Re-elected to a one-year term are David Chadwick, Executive Vice President, Chief Underwriter of Life Operations, Primerica Life Insurance Company; Dean A. Del Vecchio , Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, PPL Corporation; Michael C. S. Fosbury , former President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbian Financial Group; and Dr. Gina Guzman , Vice President and Chief Medical Director, Munich Re, U.S. (Life). Also continuing to serve on the board are Mary J. Bahna-Nolan , Senior Director, North American ICT at WTW, and Brian Winikoff , President and Chief Executive Officer of MIB.

"The support and guidance provided by our board has been invaluable to MIB's success," said Winikoff. "Our board is comprised of well-respected leaders in the life insurance industry across the U.S. and Canada who bring a broad array of perspectives that help drive our continued strategic evolution." He continued, "It is both a pleasure and privilege to work with this dedicated group of professionals, and I would like to extend my appreciation to all of our directors for their service to both MIB and the life insurance industry. I would also like to extend a special thanks to our outgoing chair, Sarah VanBeck, for her leadership and support over the past two years and I look forward to working with Bruce Parker as he assumes his new role as chairman."

"I look forward to working with the board and MIB's leadership team to continue to advance MIB's position as an important and trusted partner to the life insurance industry, and am honored to become board chairman," said Parker. "Over the last 5 years, MIB has completed a remarkable transformation from a niche service provider to a diversified partner of choice for data and digital solutions to the life insurance industry. As we enter the next phase of the company's evolution, I am excited to chair the board and work even more closely with this talented team."

Bruce Parker joined the MIB Board of Directors in May of 2023 and will serve as its new chairman in 2025-2026. Mr. Parker is President, Global Life, for Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG). He is responsible for the Global Life insurance business for PALIG operations in Latin America and the Caribbean as well as for developing the life strategy for the U.S. with the company's Mutual Trust Life Solution (MTLS) division. He also serves as chairman, chief executive officer, and president of Pan-American International Insurance Corporation (PAIIC), Pan-American Assurance Company International, Inc. (PAACII), International Reinsurance Company (INRECO), and Pan American Assurance Company (PAAC) as he oversees PALIG's Private Client Life businesses. Mr. Parker is the former president, chief executive officer, and chairman of Old Mutual US Life. Prior to Old Mutual, he was senior vice president of distribution for Jefferson Pilot. Mr. Parker earned a BA in Economics from the State University of New York at Oswego and an MS in Management from The American College.

Bruce K. Baude joined the MIB Board of Directors in May of 2019 and will serve as vice chairman in 2025-2026. Mr. Baude is the former Chief Operations and Technology Officer of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (Bankers Life, Colonial Penn Life, and Washington National Insurance Company). In this role, he provided strategic leadership over CNO's operations and IT functions. Mr. Baude was previously chief operating officer at Univita Health and chief executive officer of LTCG, the industry's largest third-party administrator for long-term care insurance. Immediately prior, he was president and chief executive officer of ProCard, Inc., a subsidiary of global payments processor TSYS. Mr. Baude was previously with Bank One Corporation, where he held various roles including chief executive of Banc One Financial Card Services, a third-party payment processing company. He began his career with IBM, serving in both technical and sales roles supporting the automotive and financial services industries. He holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering/computer science from the University of Colorado.

About MIB

MIB is the insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data, insights, and digital solutions that support underwriting and actuarial decision-making and improve industry efficiencies. With deep connections to the life insurance companies who are its members and a sole focus on improving the insurance industry, MIB is uniquely positioned to provide data-driven solutions that address common industry challenges and enable clients to gain efficiencies, manage their risks, and grow profitably. MIB Group Holdings, Inc. provides services through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, MIB, LLC, MIB Services, LLC and MIB Solutions, LLC. For more information, visit .

