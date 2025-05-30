Growgeneration To Participate In The 25Th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth And E-Commerce Conference On June 911, 2025
Darren Lampert, GrowGen's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will participate in a Fireside Chat on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available on the GrowGeneration Investor Relations site or via this link: .
The Company will host 1x1 meetings during the conference. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or email ... .
About GrowGeneration Corp:
GrowGen is the nation's largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Charcoir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com , as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.
Contacts:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Philip Carlson
Managing Director
T: 212-896-1233
E: ...
