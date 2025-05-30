Short Bowel Syndrome Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Short Bowel Syndrome Global Market Report 2025: Trends, Market Forecasts and Growth Factors

- The Business Research Company

May 30, 2025

What's Propelling The Growth In Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size?

The short bowel syndrome market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.69 billion in 2024 to $3.09 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, rising healthcare expenditure and insurance coverage, improvements in post-surgical management of SBS, an increase in prevalence of Crohn's disease and other GI disorders, and improved parenteral nutrition formulations and administration techniques.

What Forces Are Behind The Forecasted Growth Of The Short Bowel Syndrome Market?

The short bowel syndrome market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of short bowel syndrome SBS, growing adoption of parenteral and enteral nutrition therapy, expanding clinical research and drug development, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness and early diagnosis of SBS. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in intestinal rehabilitation therapies, development of small intestine transplantation techniques, adoption of telemedicine for SBS management, technological advancements in enteral feeding devices, and integration of artificial intelligence in SBS treatment planning.

The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases is expected to propel the growth of the short bowel syndrome market going forward. Gastrointestinal diseases refer to a broad range of disorders affecting the digestive tract, including conditions impacting the stomach, intestines, liver, and pancreas, often leading to impaired digestion and nutrient absorption. The growing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases is largely driven by unhealthy dietary habits that disrupt gut health and promote inflammation.

Strategic Collaborations And Innovations: The Way Forward?

Gastrointestinal diseases can contribute to the development of short bowel syndrome by necessitating surgical removal of damaged intestinal segments, leading to reduced absorptive capacity. For instance, in September 2023, according to the Inflammatory Bowel Disease IBD Clinical and Research Centre, a Canada-based organization that aims to improve the lives of patients with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, with a prevalence of 825 per 100,000 in 2023, over 320,000 people in Canada have inflammatory bowel disease IBD, and as the prevalence is expected to increase by 2.44% annually, 1.1% of the population, or 470,000 Canadians, is projected to be living with IBD by 2035. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases is driving the growth of the short bowel syndrome market.

Who Are The Industrial Giants In The Short Bowel Syndrome Market?

Major players in the short bowel syndrome market include Nestlé SA, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi SA, Nutrinia, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Zealand Pharma, Baxter International Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, OPKO Health Inc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd, Ardelyx Inc, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc, Jaguar Health, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., OxThera Inc. , Adocia SAS, EnteraBio Ltd, GLyPharma Therapeutic Inc. These companies are focusing on innovative advancements in medical science, such as treatments for intestinal failure, to improve patient outcomes with gastrointestinal disorders.

How Is The Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market Segmented?

The short bowel syndrome market covered in this report is segmented by type, diagnosis, treatment, and distribution channel. It includes the following segments and subsegments:

1 By Type: Glucagon-Like Peptide GLP-2, Growth Hormone, Glutamine

2 By Diagnosis: Physical Exam, Blood Tests, Fecal Fat Tests, Imaging Procedures, Other Diagnosis

3 By Treatment: Nutritional Therapy, Medications, Surgery, Transplant

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1 By Glucagon-Like Peptide GLP-2: Teduglutide, Other GLP-2 Analogues

2 By Growth Hormone: Somatropin, Other Growth Hormone Therapies

3 By Glutamine: Oral Glutamine, Intravenous Glutamine

Where Does The Largest Short Bowel Syndrome Market Reside?

North America was the largest region in the short bowel syndrome market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the short bowel syndrome market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

