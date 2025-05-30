Global Solar Energy Storage Market Forecast To Reach 125.24 Billion By 2029 With 15.3% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The "Solar Energy Storage Global Market Report 2025" illuminates the escalating growth of the market in recent years as it moves from $61.14 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $70.76 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.7%. With an exceptional growth attributed to factors such as increasing demand for renewable energy integration into the grid, growing adoption of solar power in both residential and commercial sectors, and a stronger focus on energy self-sufficiency and independence, it is clear that the solar energy storage market is experiencing significant expansion. This is also backed by rising government incentives and subsidies for solar and storage systems.

Where Is The Solar Energy Storage Market Headed In The Future?

The solar energy storage market size is set to see rapid growth in the next few years, growing to a substantial $125.24 billion in 2029 - a CAGR of 15.3%. This forecasted growth is due to several key factors including growing need for grid stability and reliability, increasing cost-effectiveness of lithium-ion and other advanced batteries, and the rising deployment of smart grids and distributed energy systems. Beyond these key factors, there are major concerns over carbon emissions and climate change driving advancements in battery technology, smart energy storage systems, advancements in energy management and optimization, and integration with electric vehicles.

What Is The Key Growth Driver For The Solar Energy Storage Market?

The solar energy storage market's acceleration is predominantly driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy - that is, energy generated from naturally replenished resources such as sunlight, wind, water, and biomass. This rising demand is largely a result of growing environmental concerns; increased awareness of climate change and the impacts of fossil fuels are pushing both governments and consumers toward cleaner, more sustainable alternatives. Renewable energy is a crucial driver for solar energy storage, as it ensures a steady power supply by storing excess energy for use during sunless periods, helping to overcome the intermittent nature of solar generation.

Which Are The Key Industry Players In The Solar Energy Storage Market?

There are several major players operating within the solar energy storage market, including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Tesla Inc., LG Electronics Inc., BYD Company Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Enersys, and Enphase Energy Inc. among others. These companies play pivotal roles in shaping and influencing the trajectory of the market.

What Recent Trends Are Shaping The Solar Energy Storage Market?

One of the more striking trends shaping the solar energy storage market is the innovative solutions developed by major companies operating within the field, these include utility-scale energy storage systems aimed at optimizing energy management. A utility-scale energy storage system is an advanced solution designed to store and manage electricity at the grid level, enhancing energy reliability and efficiency and supporting renewable integration. One prime example is Canadian Solar, Inc. which recently launched SolBank 3.0 in December 2023. This compact, high-performance solar energy storage system offers advanced safety features and higher density ideal for utility-scale applications.

How Is The Solar Energy Storage Market Segmented?

The solar energy storage market is segmented by:

1 Type: Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Flow Battery, Other Types

2 Installation: On Grid, Off Grid

3 Capacity: Segmented based on KW capacity ranging from 50 Kw to > 10,000 Kw

4 Application: Residential, Commercial And Industrial, Utility

And the respective subsegments include various specific types of batteries like Sealed Lead Acid SLA, Lithium Iron Phosphate LiFePO4, Vanadium Redox Flow Battery VRFB, and Sodium-Sulfur NaS Batteries among others.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Solar Energy Storage Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest regional market for solar energy storage. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

