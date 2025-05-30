The Visceral Leishmaniasis Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The report details that the visceral leishmaniasis market size has demonstrated consistent growth in recent years. Market statistics show an increase from $1.00 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.06 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include an increasing disease burden, surges in government funding, the introduction of new drugs - such as amphotericin B and miltefosine - comprehensive awareness campaigns, improved access to healthcare in endemic regions, and the establishment of public-private partnerships.

What Are The Projected Growth And Size Of Visceral Leishmaniasis Market ?

Forecasts show the visceral leishmaniasis market size on a path of solid growth in the next few years. Projections indicate a potential growth to $1.33 billion by 2029, an increase with a CAGR of 5.8%. This augmentation can be attributed to a variety of factors, including increased investment in vaccine development, enhanced global disease surveillance programs, rising public-private collaborations, improved funding for neglected tropical diseases, and development of gene-based therapies.

What Key Trends Are Reshaping The Visceral Leishmaniasis Market?

Major trends impacting the forecast period comprise the use of clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats CRISPR-based gene editing, artificial intelligence AI-driven drug discovery, nanotechnology-enhanced drug delivery, next-generation sequencing for parasite analysis, wearable biosensors for early detection, blockchain for medical supply chain management, smartphone-based diagnostic tools and three-dimensional 3D bioprinting for personalized treatment research.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Visceral Leishmaniasis Market Growth?

The anticipated surge in malnutrition levels globally is expected to add to the growth of the visceral leishmaniasis market. Poor or unbalanced nutrient intake leading to malnutrition compromises the immune system, making one more prone to infections like visceral leishmaniasis. Nutrient deficiencies further weaken defense mechanisms, thereby increasing the risk of severe illness and complications.

For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization an Italy-based specialized agency of the United Nations in July 2024, the number of undernourished people grew from 708.7 million in 2021 to 723.8 million in 2022. Hence, this rise in malnutrition will likely drive the growth of the visceral leishmaniasis market.

Which Major Companies Are Operating In The Visceral Leishmaniasis Market?

Major companies operating in the visceral leishmaniasis market are Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GSK plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Cipla Limited, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Xellia Pharmaceuticals, Knight Therapeutics Inc, Gufic Biosciences Ltd., United Biotech Private Limited, DNDi, and TLC.

These key players are focusing on advancing treatment options like antiparasitic drugs to improve efficacy and enhance patient accessibility. For instance, India-based Zydus Lifesciences Limited received World Health Organization WHO prequalification approval for the active pharmaceutical ingredient API and formulation of miltefosine as a treatment for leishmaniasis or kala-azar in February 2024.

Which Are The Market Segments For Visceral Leishmaniasis?

The visceral leishmaniasis market presents a variety of segments including:

1 By Treatment: Antiparasitic, Antifungal, Other Treatments

2 By Diagnosis Method: Serological Tests, Molecular Tests, Microscopy, Culture Methods

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Other Routes Of Administration

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Antiparasitic: Pentavalent Antimonials, Miltefosine, Paromomycin, Sitamaquine, Combination Therapy

2 By Antifungal: Amphotericin B, Liposomal Amphotericin B AmBisome, Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes

3 By Other Treatments: Immunotherapy, Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccine-Based Approaches, Photodynamic Therapy, Gene Therapy

What Is The Regional Outlook For The Visceral Leishmaniasis Market?

In 2024, the largest market share belonged to North America, with Asia-Pacific forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. Besides these, regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa are also extensively covered in the report.

