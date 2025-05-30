Enemy Which Begged For Mercy Must Not Be In Illusion, Op Sindoor Not Over: PM Modi In Kanpur
Addressing a large public gathering in Kanpur, PM Modi said, "I reiterate that the enemy who was pleading during the Operation Sindoor should not be under any illusion. It is not over yet."
The Prime Minister added that after Operation Sindoor, India has clearly laid out three principles in its fight against terror.
"India will give a befitting reply to every terrorist attack – the timing, method and terms of response will be decided by our forces. India will no longer be afraid and tolerate nuclear blackmailing by Pakistan. And, lastly, India will look at the master of terror and government that patronises terror -- with the same eye," he said.
"Pakistan's design of state and non-state actor won't work anymore," the Prime Minister said, in a stern warning.
PM Modi also spoke about Kanpur's son Shubham Dwivedi becoming a victim of barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam and how the entire nation was united in sharing the grief, pain and anger of his wife and nation's daughter Aishnya.
PM Modi also said that the Operation Sindoor has shown the power of India's indigenous and Made in India weapons to the world.
"Our Indian weapons and the Brahmos missile entered the enemy's territory and wreaked havoc. Blasts were carried out where the targets were decided. We have got this strength from the resolve of self-reliant India," he added.
Earlier, the Prime Minister met the wife of slain businessman Shubham Dwivedi and told her that the entire nation was standing with her and family in such a difficult moment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Visby Management Presents Superior Offer To LCL Resources And Encourages Shareholders To Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal
CommentsNo comment