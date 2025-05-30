My Only Aim Is To Save BRS, Says Kavitha

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 30 (IANS) Days after making a sensational statement and launching a veiled attack on her brother and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao, MLC K. Kavitha said on Friday that she has no personal agenda and that her only aim is to save the party.

Kavitha also reiterated that the BRS should not lean towards the BJP.

In an informal chat with media persons in Mancherial, she contended that no party which aligned with the BJP has benefited.

The MLC said she will have to raise her voice against the attempts to merge the BRS with the BJP.

She reiterated that when she was in jail in the Delhi liquor policy case, a proposal was made to merge the BRS with the BJP, and she strongly opposed it. She said if she had agreed to the proposal, this would have meant confessing crime in the liquor case.

Stating that she is innocent in the case, Kavitha claimed that the court too has said the same thing.

Kavitha made it clear that she has no plans to float a new party and that her aim is to save the BRS.

She once again demanded that those who leaked her confidential letter to BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) should be identified and action should be taken against them.

KCR's daughter stated she tried very hard to meet KCR. She said she got a chance but could not meet him.

She wanted to know why top BRS leaders did not respond to the issuance of notice to KCR by the P.C. Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram.

She claimed that KCR always prioritised people over his family. Asserting that she wrote the letter to KCR out of deep anguish and to protect the party, she made it clear that she would not keep quiet if anyone targets KCR.

Once again defending her letter to KCR, she claimed that the concerns she mentioned in the letter are what people have been thinking all along.

Kavitha also slammed the BJP for resorting to illegal acts in the name of Operation Kagar against Maoists. She said that when CPI-Maoist General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao was killed in the encounter, the BJP did not show humanity by handing his body to family members for the last rites.

Kavitha said, despite repeated appeals to stop Operation Kagar, the BJP government was continuing the killings.

Kavitha was in Mancherial to attend some private programmes. She also garlanded the statue of Telangana Thalli.