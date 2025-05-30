Namesilo Technologies Corp. Announces Q1 2025 Results

Record Quarterly Revenues and 72.4% Increase in Operating Income

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the " Company "), one of the largest domain registrars in the world, is pleased to announce the financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR+ at .

Financial Highlights of the Company:

The Company's financial results in fiscal Q1 2025 are set forth below (all figures in Canadian dollars):



10th consecutive quarter and 7th year of consecutive revenue growth.

14th consecutive quarter of net operating income.

Record revenues of $15,872,636 for Q1 2025 as compared to $12,801,965 in Q1 2024, an increase of 24.0%. The increase in revenues for Q1 2025 was due to an increase in domains under management, marketplace revenues, and from the sale of ancillary services.

Gross Profit of $4,132,472 or 26.0% of revenues in Q1 2025 vs $2,661,498 or 20.8% in Q1 2024. Highest gross margin in the Company's history.

Operating income of $1,952,826 for Q1 2025 compared to $1,132,805 in Q1 2024 an increase of 72.4%.

Net income of $1,622,623 in Q1 2025 compared to net income of $1,214,490 in Q1 2024 an increase of 33.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $1,987,836 for Q1 2025 as compared to $1,669,670 in Q1 2024

Total Bookings* of $17,469,320 in Q1 2025 compared to $13,984,557 in Q1 2024 an increase of 24.9%.

Total deferred revenues of $33,067,351 as of March 31, 2025, vs $31,470,667 at December 31 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents of $3,795,380. Investment, convertible loans totaling $4,607,758.

"We continue to be extremely pleased with the ongoing growth of our operating business," commented Paul Andreola, CEO of NameSilo Technologies. "Q1 was another record quarter in terms of revenues and gross margin with a significant increase in free cash flow. We are excited about our future growth prospects and the continued progress of our investee companies. Namesilo Technologies has never been better positioned to grow and deploy capital in our existing portfolio companies, pursue new investment opportunities, as well as continue our share buy-back strategy. We would like to thank all our employees, customers and shareholders for their support and hard work."

Kristaps Ronka, CEO, NameSilo LLC comments "Q1 2025 has been a foundational quarter for us. We've expanded our team strategically, increased efficiencies in our development processes, and integrated AI-assisted coding to significantly accelerate product rollout. On the support front, we've begun implementing a new framework to deliver platinum-level support to our largest customers. With product bundling finalized, we're excited to launch our first bundled campaigns this June-paving the way for even more value to our users."

NameSilo LLC will focus on adding value-added products to offer customers a one-stop source for essential services related to their domains. The Company believes that these new products will further increase core revenues and margin growth for NameSilo, improve customer retention and improve the value proposition to the customer base.





About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 5.8 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

*Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are measures not recognized under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring gains or losses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons. Total bookings includes the full amount of cash received from new domain bookings, renewals and other related services. Whereas, under IFRS, the Company records revenue from domain booking and renewal fees on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract term. However, the Company's management believes that "total bookings" provides investors with insight into management's decision-making process because management uses this measure to run the business and make financial, strategic and operating decisions. Further, "total bookings" also provides useful insight into the Company's operating performance on a yearly basis. "Total bookings" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE NameSilo Technologies Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED