Toobit Lowers Maintenance Margin Requirements For Select Perpetual Contracts

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, an award-winning global digital asset exchange, today announces an adjustment to the maintenance margin requirements (MMR) for 10 USDT-margined perpetual swap contracts. With some pairs seeing up to a 25% reduction in requirements, the update will enhance capital efficiency and provide traders with greater flexibility in managing leveraged positions.

The MMR updates apply to the following contract pairs: HEI, ONG, OMNI, ZKJ, OXT, GLM, G, MTL, GHST, and STG, all traded against USDT. The update follows trading patterns that show increased demand for flexible leverage and more refined risk thresholds across these contracts.

Key highlights include:



Reduced MMR across multiple tier levels, allowing for more efficient margin utilization.

Improved entry thresholds for higher leverage tiers, particularly beneficial for professional and high-volume traders. Granular position limit scaling, designed to ensure effective risk control while preserving trading flexibility.



“We've seen how even small shifts in margin structure can unlock more flexibility and profitability for active traders,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit.“These updates reflect what our users are telling us. They want more control, tighter spreads on capital, and the ability to scale positions efficiently. We hear them, and this is a direct response to that.”

Maintenance margin requirements are the minimum amount of money a trader must keep in their account when using borrowed funds to trade. This makes sure traders have enough funds to cover any losses that may result from their trades. If the money in the account falls below this level, the trader will get a margin call, asking them to add more funds or close some trades.

Lower maintenance margin requirements mean greater flexibility and freedom for traders, allowing them to hold larger positions with less capital tied up. This change reduces the risk of margin calls, giving traders more room to manage their trades during market fluctuations without the immediate pressure to add funds.

Toobit continues to evaluate and adjust its trading parameters in response to evolving market dynamics and user feedback. These adjustments are part of a broader effort to provide a competitive, secure, and trader-centric derivatives trading environment.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

