Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recent years, the waste-derived biogas market has experienced potent growth. To be precise, the market's size is projected to rise from $58.70 billion in 2024 to a whopping $64.38 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%.

Can These Increased Market Numbers Be Attributed To A Particular Driving Force?

A closer analysis reveals that the growth can largely be attributed to a significant rise in environmental awareness, an uptake in energy demand from the commercial and industrial sectors, a growing concern about overuse of fossil fuels, a rising demand for biomethane in transportation, and an increase in research and development efforts.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Of The Waste-Derived Biogas Market Size?

Looking towards the future, the waste-derived biogas market size has more growth in store. Forecasts indicate that the market will continue its robust growth, reaching $91.93 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 9.3%.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Waste-Derived Biogas Market?

The surge in the forecast period can be linked to burgeoning corporate initiatives, a rising need for renewable energy sources, increasing environmental awareness, escalating industrial utilization of biogas and the wider adoption of biogas systems. Major trends in the forecast period include the development of biogas-powered vehicles, smart sensors and AI optimizing biogas plant operations, advances in anaerobic digestion, smart biogas monitoring, and integrated waste management systems.

Perhaps the largest driver, however, is the growing awareness towards environmental protection. Acting as a fuel to the growth of the waste-derived biogas market, environmental protection is the practice of safeguarding the natural environment from harmful human activities through policies, regulations, and sustainable practices, maintaining ecosystem health and biodiversity conservation.

Now more than ever, there is a heightened public concern about climate change and stricter environmental regulations. This has prompted governments and communities to recognize the need for sustainable practices, encouraging the adoption of solutions like waste-derived biogas that reduce environmental harm.

What Are Some Of The Emerging Trends Impacting The Waste-Derived Biogas Market?

Waste-derived biogas contributes to environmental protection by reducing landfill waste, cutting methane emissions and providing a clean, renewable energy source replacing fossil fuels. An instance of increased spending towards environmental protection occurred in August 2024. The Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government agency, recorded a total spending of £2.2 billion $2.42 billion in 2022 on environmental protection. This reflected an increase of 10.0% from £2.0 billion $2.2 billion in 2021.

Who Are The Trailblazers In The Waste-Derived Biogas Market Industry?

The major companies operating in the waste-derived biogas market include Cargill Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Wartsila Corporation, Ameresco Inc., Clarke Energy Ltd., EnviTec Biogas AG, Greenlane Renewables Inc., Zorg Biogas AG, Waga Energy S.A., Gasum Oy, DMT Environmental Technology B.V., bwe Energiesysteme GmbH & Co. KG, Vanguard Renewables LLC, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, StormFisher Environmental Ltd., Quadrogen Power Systems Inc., Schmack Biogas GmbH, Bright Renewables B.V., BEKON Energy Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Green Elephant Biogas Pvt. Ltd., Veolia Environnement S.A., SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd.

The market leaders adopt strategic partnerships to develop advanced biogas upgrading systems, uniting resources and expertise, advancing research and development, increasing market penetration and fast-tracking commercialization.

How Does The Waste-Derived Biogas Market Segment?

The waste-derived biogas market, as covered in this report, is segmented in various ways. By source, the divisions are Agricultural Waste, Industrial Waste, Municipal Waste, and Other Sources. By technology, the market is split into Anaerobic Digestion and Landfill Gas. The applications range from Electricity Generation and Heat Generation to Vehicle Fuel and Other Applications. The end-users include Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Utilities sectors.

What Are The Regional Insights For The Waste-Derived Biogas Market?

From a regional perspective, North America was the largest player in the waste-derived biogas market in 2024. In the coming forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers a wide array of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Notably, the emergence of biogas-powered vehicles, smart sensors, AI-optimized operations, advanced anaerobic digestion, smart biogas monitoring, and integrated waste management systems all play a crucial role as subsegments. Taking a closer look at these emergent trends can provide a more comprehensive understanding of what's propelling this sector's unprecedented growth.

