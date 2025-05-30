IDRIS AND SABRINA ELBA PREMIERE NO LIP SERVICE -- A GROUNDBREAKING ALBUM FROM S'able LABS EXPLORING BLACK IDENTITY AND CREATIVE WELLNESS.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The release coincides with S'ABLE Labs' first foray into the lip category: the launch of the Moringa Lip Salve. Together, the album and product mark a new kind of brand strategy-resisting, restoring, and repairing through the intersection of sound, storytelling, and self-care.

"At S'ABLE Labs, we believe wellness is cultural, emotional, and communal, not just topical," says

Sabrina Elba, co-founder and CEO of Sable Labs. "No Lip Service is about honouring that. It's about

supporting artists not just as ambassadors, but as co-creators and storytellers. This album is our love

letter to creative care and to the communities that inspire everything we do."

"Music has always been a form of therapy for me," says Idris Elba, co-founder of S'ABLE Labs and

featured artist on the album. "The track I contributed to No Lip Service speaks to the tension between

strength and vulnerability-something we don't talk about enough, especially as men. Wellness isn't

just physical; it's emotional, spiritual, and creative. This project is about making space for that

conversation."

A BEAUTY INDUSTRY FIRST: LEADERS IN CREATIVE WELLNESS, CULTURE AND CARE.

In tandem with the release of No Lip Service, S'ABLE Labs unveils its latest skincare innovation: The Moringa Lip Salve. A future-forward lip treatment rooted in centuries old African care traditions. Just like the record, the salve goes deeper than surface-challenging the notion that beauty is only skin-deep and redefining care as something truly intentional.

Formulated with a potent blend of African botanicals and S'ABLE's proprietary HyperPreventTM technology, the vegan formula delivers long-lasting hydration while helping to brighten, smooth, and protect. Lipid-rich Castor and Marula Oils help stimulate collagen and lock in moisture, while Prickly Pear and Moringa soothe and shield against free radical damage.

"I needed more than moisture. This salve goes further-with rich nourishment and real care for

hyperpigmentation. It's the lip care I always wished existed." – Sabrina Elba, Co-Founder and CEO of

S'ABLE Labs

CULTIVATING COMMUNITY: RE-DEFINING WELLNESS AS CULTURAL, EMOTIONAL AND COMMUNAL.

Each track on No Lip Service explores a different dimension of Black life and wellness from rest and softness to resistance, joy, and ancestry. The artists involved represent a broad spectrum of Black identity and sound, with songs that feel as intimate as a journal entry and as expansive as a global conversation.

No Lip Service features a collection of original songs inspired by S'ABLE Sounds, a curated event held in London, UK, that brought together artists, thinkers, and cultural icons to reflect on what wellness means across the Black diaspora, including conversations of the night.

Artists on the album include; Gyakie , Idris Elba , Shae Universe , Muneyi , George The Poet , Sha'Condra 'Icon' Sibley , and Awlyver , featuring voices of GHETTS , Zeze Millz and other global thought leaders.

AFRICAN BEAUTY ROOTED IN ORAL TRADITION

S'ABLE Labs is rooted in uplifting and amplifying African Beauty rituals and traditions. A brand built to highlight not only African Botanicals, but the sourcing of ingredients, the communities it impacts, and the heritage in which it was foundationally founded. African Beauty is curated through passed down traditions and culture with celebrated wisdom that has spread through its roots to the rest of the world. Further, it stands as the ethos in which S'ABLE Labs was founded.

Through this interconnected journey of African roots and the immersion into the African experience, S'ABLE Sounds 'No Lip Service' showcases a connectedness to consciousness and the stories behind identities developed by cultural equity. 'No Lip Service' construct to spoken word stands to celebrate, cherish, inspire, reflect, and replenish.

No Lip Service will be available May 30th, 2025 across all major streaming platforms, with limited-edition physical copies and exclusive content available at sablelabs and on @sable platforms.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE S'ABLE Labs