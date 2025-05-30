Women In HVACR Announces Annual Convention In Las Vegas



Angela Gaffney: Gaffney is an executive coach, international speaker and best-selling author who helps leaders get "unstuck," and lead with confidence. Erin Hatzikostas: Hatzikostas is the founder and CEO of b Authentic inc, and an internationally recognized leader on the impact of authenticity in the workplace.

"It is the goal of Women in HVACR to give women the tools they need to be successful in the skilled trades industry, and our annual conference serves to provide them with a professional and fun venue to network with and learn from other women in the HVACR fields," said Women in WHVACR President Kristin Gallup, who also serves as director of product management for Carrier Enterprise in Orlando. "If you're ready to grow in your field, connect with other women in the industry, and celebrate our successes, this convention is for you."

In addition to two full days of educational programming, the conference also features several networking events, including the Connection Crawl, from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6; the Vintage Vegas Vendor Expo, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., and the Feathers and Fringe after party from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7; and "Hats Off to You – A Celebration of Women Who Lead" from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8. The conference will also offer morning fitness activities at 6 a.m. on Oct. 7-8.

Registration is $999 for members and $1,299 for non-members, and rooms are available at the Red Rock Hotel.

In its 22nd year, the Women of HVACR conference has been providing women in the industry with education and networking opportunities since the group was conceived at the AHR Expo in Chicago in 2002. The first conference was held in the form of a roundtable discussion as part of the Comfortech Conference in Dallas in 2003. The nonprofit became an official organization in 2004, and started hosting its own standalone annual conferences that year.

"We are dedicated to encouraging and supporting career growth for women in all areas of HVACR, including as technicians, in sales, customer service, management and ownership positions," Gallup said. "We believe in achievement through teamwork. We are a strong organization because so many women in leadership positions are willing to step forward and share their knowledge. Our annual conference is a celebration of that leadership."

