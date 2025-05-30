OTC Markets Group Welcomes Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX: BDGI; OTCQX: BDGIF), North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating and related services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQXBest Market. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pinkmarket.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“BDGIF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are excited to be added to the OTCQX® Best Market, which provides the opportunity to broaden our market access, enhance liquidity, and strengthen our U.S. investor presence. This move enhances our visibility within the U.S. investment community and provides a convenient way for investors to trade our shares in their own currency and local market. It positions us to expand our investor base as we continue to build sustainable, scalable growth while delivering exceptional service and value to our customers and stakeholders," said Rob Blackadar, Badger Infrastructure's President & CEO.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating and related services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger's customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements. The Company's key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac units at its plant in Red Deer, AB, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac units. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company has a select number of specialty units, including combo trucks, sewer and flusher units, and Air Vacs. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, AB, has a U.S. administrative office and training centre in Brownsburg, IN, a suburb of Indianapolis, IN, and services customers from approximately 140 field locations across both Canada and the United Sates.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, ...