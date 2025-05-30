MP: Over 100 Tribal Families Rendered Homeless During Demolition Drive In Sidhi
Sidhi is around 650 km from Bhopal.
The demolition drive was carried out by the Revenue Department after the landowner, Mrigendra Singh, won a lawsuit.
Reportedly, the Tribal families were living on the land for three to four generations, and the land housed over 100 landless Kol Tribal families.
Tribals alleged that they were informed about the court's order a few hours before the landowner, along with the officials of the Revenue Department and the police, arrived with bulldozers and demolished their homes.
Earlier, the civil court had ruled in favour of the landowner and instructed the administration to make the land encroachment free by May 7.
However, the Madhya Pradesh government did not rehabilitate the Tribals properly. Around only 40 to 45 affected Tribal families were shifted to makeshift shelters, while more than 50 families were left to live in the open with little children and old-age parents.
The matter was highlighted after former minister Kamleshwar Patel visited the spot and shared some videos of the Tribal families.
Patel said that these Tribals can't read the court notice.“The administration acted in a completely inhumane manner. Children are lying on the open roadside, and the rainy season has already started.”
He further pointed out that the landowner has won the lawsuit, but this is not the way to punish poor Tribals.
“They are forced to live in the open with the children. Collector has assured that affected families will be provided lands or homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” Patel told IANS.
Meanwhile, District Collector Swarochish Somavanshi said that proper arrangements for the families will be taken up within the next couple of days.
