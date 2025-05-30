Saif Ali Khan Reveals What Real Success Means To Him
Addressing the Arab Media Summit, Saif shared what according to him success really looks like.
Unlike others who believe in the idea of non-stop hustle, according to Saif, success lies in choosing family over frenzy.
For him, small things matter the most, such as reaching home before his children fall asleep, taking his family on holidays, and regularly talking to his mother and kids.
Sharing more, Saif said,“I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That's not success. Success is being able to say, 'No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them. We get four holidays a year, and when my kids are on break, I don't work. That time is sacred.”
The 'Jewel Thief' actor shared that he is at the stage of his life where he has to check up on both his mom and his kids.“I'm at that crazy age where I have to call both my mom and my children. You think it's just your parents you have to check on - then you realise it's both." he added.
For Saif, showing up for your loved ones is what life is all about. He stated,“Working is important, yes. But so is cooking pasta together, having a meal, and focusing on the kids. That's the real glue of life.”
Revealing his idea of success, Saif added,“Success and privilege, for me, is being able to say no to work and yes to time with my family.”
Work-wise, Saif has "Race 4", a biopic with Rahul Dholakia, a yet-to-be-titled project with Priyadarshan, and a social thriller with Hansal Mehta in his kitty.
