Civil Service And Government Development Bureau Holds Workshop On Mawared System

Doha: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, represented by the Human Resources Information Systems Center, organized a workshop with the participation of representatives from human resources departments across several government entities, and in the presence of strategic partner SAP.

The workshop aligns with the Bureau's strategic direction toward developing the human resources system in the country and promoting innovation in the government sector, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, and aims to achieve integration between digital solutions and the institutional work environment.

At the beginning of the workshop, Director of Civil Service Affairs at the Bureau Yaqoub Saleh Al Ishaq emphasized that the ongoing developments in the Mawared system reflect the Bureau's commitment to supporting digital transformation and achieving higher levels of efficiency and effectiveness. He stressed the importance of continued progress and innovation to enhance the HR experience in government entities.

For his part, Director of the Human Resources Information Systems Center Hassan Ali Al Khaja, gave a detailed presentation on the major projects completed during the first quarter of the current year. These projects relied on modern digital applications in digital transformation and led to successful practical models implemented in several government entities, positively impacting performance efficiency and the quality of institutional outcomes.

The workshop also highlighted several outstanding case studies presented by HR directors, reviewing best practices applied at the entity level, discussing areas for improvement, and exchanging expertise within an interactive environment aimed at developing work mechanisms and enhancing integration in the implementation of HR-related policies and programs.

Additionally, the workshop showcased a number of strategic and future projects linked to the Mawared system, including the recruitment system, workforce planning, career path development, succession planning system, among other projects.

The workshop program also featured an interactive session and sub-sessions involving government entity representatives, where they discussed institutional experiences and shared best practices in the field of human resource management.

The workshop concluded with a set of practical recommendations and initiatives aimed at supporting institutional development and enhancing the readiness of the government sector to keep pace with changes and future directions in human resource planning and development.