Qatar's Ambassador To Russia Attends Caucasus Investment Forum

2025-05-30 07:08:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ambassador of Qatar to the Russian Federation H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in Caucasus Investment Forum, which is being held in Mineralnye Vody town in Stavropol Krai region, south of Russia.

