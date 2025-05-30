Azerbaijan Ascends To Ranks Of UN Habitat Program's Executive Board

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the Executive Board of the UN Habitat Program, the country's Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the Executive Board of the UN Habitat Program for the first time within the framework of the next session of the Assembly of the UN Habitat Program held on May 30 in the capital of Kenya, Nairobi.

"The UN-Habitat Executive Board is the main decision-making body of the program operating between sessions. 36 countries are represented on the board. Our membership in this prestigious UN structure will cover the years 2025-2029.

Cooperation between UN-Habitat, which specializes in sustainable urban development and human settlements, and Azerbaijan has been developing dynamically in recent years. A clear example of this was the holding of the UN-Habitat World Habitat Day (WHD23) in Azerbaijan in 2023. In addition, Azerbaijan will host the 13th session of the globally significant UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) on May 17-22, 2026," the ministry added.