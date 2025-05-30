Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Ascends To Ranks Of UN Habitat Program's Executive Board

Azerbaijan Ascends To Ranks Of UN Habitat Program's Executive Board


2025-05-30 07:06:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the Executive Board of the UN Habitat Program, the country's Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the Executive Board of the UN Habitat Program for the first time within the framework of the next session of the Assembly of the UN Habitat Program held on May 30 in the capital of Kenya, Nairobi.

"The UN-Habitat Executive Board is the main decision-making body of the program operating between sessions. 36 countries are represented on the board. Our membership in this prestigious UN structure will cover the years 2025-2029.

Cooperation between UN-Habitat, which specializes in sustainable urban development and human settlements, and Azerbaijan has been developing dynamically in recent years. A clear example of this was the holding of the UN-Habitat World Habitat Day (WHD23) in Azerbaijan in 2023. In addition, Azerbaijan will host the 13th session of the globally significant UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) on May 17-22, 2026," the ministry added.

MENAFN30052025000187011040ID1109615466

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search