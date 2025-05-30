A23 Rummy Is Revolutionizing How Igames Are Played In India

The Indian iGaming industry is growing fast, and is expected to reach a $9.1 billion market size by 2029. It can be predicted that the government will soon be introducing more strict laws to differentiate skill-based games from chance-based ones. This needs immediate attention, for people will be able to nurture their love for rummy and such other games without the fear of becoming victims to fraud.

The epic Kurukshetra War started because of an infamous game of dice. For a long time, the Mahabharata taught us that games based on chance are to be avoided.

However, times changed, and so did the game of dice! Chance-based games do not dominate the iGaming industry anymore. A great example is Rummy. One of the most popular games in India, it used to be thought of as a game of luck or chance. That idea has changed a lot; today, Rummy is thought of by most as a game of skill, and even the Supreme Court of India has ruled it to be so. Even then, the iGaming sector has still not gained acceptance from the entire country. For instance, High Courts of several Indian states do not recognize rummy as a game of skill, which prevents rummy platforms like A23 Rummy from operating in their respective states.

In the State of Andhra Pradesh vs. K. Satyanarayana & Ors. and State of Bombay vs. R.M.D. Chamarbaugwala cases, the Supreme Court particularly examined the basics of rummy by comparing skill and chance. According to the findings, rummy is a skill-based game as opposed to a chance-based game like Teen Patti Flush. The judiciary found that rummy demands a certain level of expertise, especially when it comes to remembering the order in which cards fall and strategically holding or discarding cards to form a powerful hand. This makes it a skill-based game.

Even then, there are certain Indian states like Telangana, Nagaland, Sikkim, etc., where the High Court has not found enough evidence that rummy is a skill-based game. This makes it all the more important for platforms like A23 Rummy to have regulatory clarity in their framework so as to win people's trust.

In April 2023, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with gamers and even played online games. This clearly shows that the Indian government wishes to understand what players want from online games and what the platforms can do to stay within the bounds of the laws. As the industry moves towards a safer and regulated future, A23 Rummy is ready to adapt to the changing laws and practice responsible gaming at every step.

To do this, A23 Rummy allows players only above the legal age of 18. The rummy app asks players for KYC verification at the time of registration, and more verification when a higher amount of money is involved. It ensures cash security by partnering with only the most reliable payment providers like PayTM, making sure that all transactions are completely secure.

A23 Rummy also allows deposit capping so that users can practice playing responsibly. It has established a fair play policy for all players and so has a no-bot certification and also a Random Number Generator.

Besides these security measures, A23 Rummy abides by the Income Tax Act's policies, RBI's payment guidelines, and the rules and regulations of the Indian judiciary system.

More and more people are becoming interested in playing real money games online, and safe and secure rummy app like A23 Rummy are guiding them along the right path. The sector is likely to see significant changes in the future as the government and industry stakeholders refine the rules. The goal of these changes is to strike a balance between development and innovation within the iGaming industry and the necessity for regulatory reform.

Technological developments, changing customer tastes, and bigger business opportunities are expected to drive the iGaming industry's growth in India. And with this, A23 Rummy is committed to encouraging responsible gaming practices and safeguarding players' interests. Even though difficulties are still there, these changes offer scope for development and a safer gaming environment for all participants.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now