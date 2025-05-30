Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AT&T To Release Second-Quarter 2025 Earnings On July 23


2025-05-30 07:01:19
DALLAS, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We will release second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, and webcast a conference call to discuss results.

Key Takeaways :

  • AT&T will release its second-quarter 2025 results on July 23
  • AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results

AT&T (NYSE:T ) will release its second-quarter 2025 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The company's earnings release and related materials will be available on the AT&T Investor Relations website.

At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the AT&T Investor Relations website, and the webcast replay and transcript will be available following the call.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T ), please visit us at href="" rel="nofollow" at . Investors can learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" at .

© 2025 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

More Story

