AT&T To Release Second-Quarter 2025 Earnings On July 23

DALLAS, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We will release second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, and webcast a conference call to discuss results.

AT&T (NYSE:T ) will release its second-quarter 2025 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The company's earnings release and related materials will be available on the AT&T Investor Relations website.

At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the AT&T Investor Relations website, and the webcast replay and transcript will be available following the call.

