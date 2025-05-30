Northstar Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results
|
(CAD$, except per share amounts and common shares outstanding)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended Mar. 31
|
FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Loss and comprehensive loss
|
|
2,949,917
|
1,581,578
|
Per share - basic and diluted
|
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow used in operating activities
|
|
2,338,652
|
1,201,168
|
Per share - basic and diluted
|
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
4,080,489
|
1,848,278
|
|
|
|
|
Liquidity & Capitalization
|
|
|
|
Working capital (deficit) surplus
|
|
(426,551)
|
3,440,770
|
7.95% senior secured non-revolving loan (1)
|
|
8,132,302
|
-
|
Convertible debentures - principal amount (2)
|
|
9,505,000
|
5,700,000
|
Royalty debenture (3)
|
|
14,773,500
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
Weighted average - basic and diluted
|
|
132,942,452
|
126,710,381
|
Outstanding, end of period
|
|
134,306,216
|
126,710,381
|
|
(1) As at March 31, 2025, the Company had drawn $8,132,302 from the BDC Financing, with $617,698 remaining undrawn. See Note 7 in the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at March 31, 2025.
|
|
(2) Since December 2022, the Company has entered into various financing arrangements through the issuance of convertible debentures in tranches, raising a total of $10,405,000 at interest rates varying between 10% and 12.5%. As at March 31, 2025, principal amounts totalling $9,505,000 remain outstanding, reflecting $900,000 of proceeds received in exchange for conversion into common shares. See Note 8 in the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at March 31, 2025.
|
|
(3) On September 13, 2024 the Company completed an agreement with CVW CleanTech Inc. ("CVW") pursuant to which CVW provided the Company with $14,000,000 in funding through a five-year 10.0% second secured convertible debenture (the "Royalty Debenture") convertible into revenue royalties on two future facilities. Balance includes the increase in fair value since inception. See Note 9 in the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at March 31, 2025.
About Northstar
Northstar is a Canadian waste to value technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar developed and owns a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracts the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems while also extracting aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale with its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission aims at leading the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America that would otherwise be sent to landfill addressing numerous stakeholder objectives.
U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on .
For further information about Northstar, please visit .
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "aim", "objective" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning: (i) Northstar's plans to reprocess used shingles into their component parts in the inaugural commercial facility in Calgary; (ii) operations to commence mid-year 2025; (iii) the ability of the Company to expand into other regions, namely Hamilton, Ontario and the United States; and (iv) Northstar's ability to become a leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including: risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company; inability of the Company to execute on its business plans; the Company may require additional financing which may not be obtainable or on favourable terms; economic uncertainty; and the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or aimed. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.
