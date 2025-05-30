Lightedge Scales Global Ddos Protection With $1.2M Corero Network Security Expansion

LONDON, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF ) announced a $1.2 million expansion of its partnership with Lightedge , a leading provider of secure, compliant hybrid infrastructure. The agreement will replace an existing competitor and extend Corero's high-performance DDoS protection across Lightedge's growing network of data centers in the United States and globally.

As organizations reassess cloud strategies and bring workloads back to private and hybrid environments, infrastructure providers are rethinking how they defend an expanding threat surface. The expanded deployment strengthens Lightedge's defense against increasingly sophisticated DDoS attacks targeting cloud service providers and critical infrastructure-an area under constant pressure as hybrid environments scale and regulatory expectations grow.

At the heart of this deployment is Corero's SmartWall ONETM platform, which delivers real-time, adaptive DDoS mitigation with sub-second response times. Whether deployed inline, at the edge, or in hybrid cloud configurations, SmartWall ONE's scalable, high-availability architecture ensures service continuity without the disruption or latency of traditional scrubbing solutions.

Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security, commented:

"Lightedge is helping businesses thrive in the hybrid cloud era-where performance, compliance, and uptime are non-negotiable. We're proud to deepen our partnership, delivering protection that's as scalable and dynamic as the threats it defends against."

Michael Hannan, CIO & CSO at Lightedge, commented:

"Unifying and streamlining our security strategy makes sense for our hybrid cloud business, enabling us to adapt to our truly hybrid and highly-compliant client environments. Expanding with Corero was the clear choice to continue a relationship that has consistently delivered for us over the years. Their advanced, scalable defense ensures we can protect our Fortune 100-level customers from sophisticated DDoS threats, while maintaining the performance and availability they demand."

This expansion reflects a broader industry shift toward flexible, AI-ready security architectures that adapt in real-time-without manual intervention or costly downtime.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in real-time, automatic detection and mitigation with deep network visibility and analytics. Corero safeguards critical infrastructure across a variety of deployment models-from inline to hybrid cloud-ensuring internet service availability and regulatory compliance. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF ).

About Lightedge

Lightedge is a global leader in managed services, colocation, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure. We are dedicated to extending the capabilities of your team, providing mission-critical infrastructure businesses rely on every day. Our mission is to drive meaningful impact and deliver innovative, reliable, and secure solutions that bridge the gap between your current infrastructure and your future goals.

From secure colocation and high-performance private cloud to seamless integration with hyperscale cloud platforms like AWS and Azure, Lightedge helps you find the right solution for every workload. Backed by 24/7/365 expert management and professional services, Lightedge ensures your infrastructure remains secure, compliant, and optimized at all times.

