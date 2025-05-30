'Threw ₹500 Bundles From Window': Odisha Vigilance Finds ₹ ₹2.1 Crore Cash From Chief Engineer's Residence
In the major anti corruption crackdown, the vigilance team raided the premises linked to Baikuntha Nath Sarangi on allegation of disputed asset possession.
Officials recovered about ₹1 crore from his flat in Bhubaneswar and around ₹1.1 crore from his residence in Angul. The search operations are still underway, officials of the Odisha Vigilance Department said.
The department also shared the details about their findings on social media.
“Today , on the allegation of possession of disp. assets by Sri Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer , RW Division, Odisha, house searches are on by #Odisha #Vigilance at 7 locations. Approx ₹2.1 Crore cash recovered so far from his house at Bhubaneswar (1 Cr) & Angul (1.1 Cr) [sic],” the Odisha Vigilance Department said in a post on X.
It also attached videos of the raid. Watch the video here:'Sarangi threw cash bundles out of window'
According to the Vigilance Department, Sarangi threw bundles of ₹500 notes from the window of his Bhubaneswar flat upon noticing the presence of the search team. Vigilance officials later recovered the cash in the presence of witnesses.Also Read | Punjab AAP MLA arrested after raids at his home in corruption case
The search operations and further proceedings are ongoing, the department said. In the X post, it also attached images of the cash recovered from Sarangi's residence.
“8 DSsP, 12 Inspectors, 6 ASIs, and other supporting staff are conducting search on the strength of search warrants issued by Hon'ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul ,” it addedOdisha Vigilance Department intercept another official
In a separate incident, Odisha Vigilance intercepted Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Pabitra Mohan Panigrahi of Chitrakonda Block in Malkangiri district in April. It seized cash exceeding ₹15 lakh, which was suspected to be ill-got.
Acting on credible intelligence inputs about alleged bribe collection from contractors, a team of Odisha Vigilance officials intercepted Panigrahi near Gobindapally Chowk while he was travelling from his government residence in Chitrakonda to Bhubaneswar in a WagonR car bearing registration number OD-30-E-3096. He was reportedly taking a lift at the time.
Upon interception, officials recovered ₹5.07 lakh in cash from Panigrahi's possession. A further search at his government quarters in Chitrakonda led to the recovery of ₹10 lakh more in cash. As Panigrahi failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the seized amount, the Vigilance team confiscated the entire cash.Also Read | G Parameshwara 'prepared to cooperate' amid second day of ED raids Also Read | Fake raids, real police personnel extort Kanpur residents of lakhs; 5 arrested
Subsequently, searches are underway at two additional premises linked to Panigrahi from a disproportionate assets (DA) angle. He is currently being questioned about the source of the recovered funds.
Further investigation is in progress, and a detailed report is awaited.
