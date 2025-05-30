PLBY Group Selected For Inclusion In Russell Microcap® Index

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (the“Company” or“PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that the Company will be included in the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2025 Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution, and will be in effect as of the opening of the U.S. stock market on June 30, 2025.

The annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranked by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, results in automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines index membership primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. As of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets were benchmarked to the Russell U.S. indexes, which are maintained by FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information about the Russell indexes and the annual reconstitution process, please visit the“Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .

