Amicus Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In June 2025

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York, NY, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 11:40 a.m. ET Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in Miami, FL, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at .

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at , and follow on X and LinkedIn .

