Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Range Declares Quarterly Dividend


2025-05-30 07:01:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter. A dividend of $0.09 per common share is payable on June 27, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at .

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, SVP – Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations
817-869-4267
...


MENAFN30052025004107003653ID1109615410

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search