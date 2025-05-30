GT Vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: How Rohit Sharma Has Performed In The Playoffs?

Rohit Sharma's IPL playoff record is under scrutiny as the Mumbai Indians face the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. Despite his impressive overall IPL runs, his playoff performance has been underwhelming, averaging just 15.80 in 21 matches.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will face off in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh's Mullanpur on Friday, May 30.

Gujarat Titans qualified for the playoffs after finishing third on the points table with 18 points after being dethroned by Punjab Kings from the top. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, secured the fourth playoff spot on the points table with 16 points in 14 matches.

As GT and MI gear up for an all-important Eliminator in Mullanpur, the spotlight is expected to be on Rohit Sharma, who brings a wealth of experience in IPL knockouts. Let's take a look at how Mumbai Indians' star batter performed in the playoffs

Rohit Sharma made his first appearance in the playoffs when the Deccan Chargers faced Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the semifinal at Centurion in 2009, which the Chargers won by six wickets. Since then, the veteran Indian batter, who plays for the Mumbai Indians, has played 20 matches in the playoffs and is set to feature in his 21st knockout match of his IPL career. Rohit Sharma's last appearance in the playoffs was in Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans in 2023, where he scored just 8 runs off 7 balls as the Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the tournament after being dominated by Shubman Gill with his century knock in Ahmedabad.

Despite amassing 6628 runs till 2024, Rohit Sharma does not have a good record in the playoffs, as he has aggregated just 316 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 15.80 in 21 matches. He is currently 13th on the list of leading run-getters in the history of IPL playoffs, after Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Mike Hussey, Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli, Dwayne Smith, Ambati Rayudu, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suryakumar Yadav. This underwhelming record in the high-stakes matches highlights Rohit Sharma's struggles to replicate his league-stage consistency when it matters most in the IPL playoffs.

One of the notable innings of Rohit Sharma in the playoffs was in the IPL 2009 final when he contributed with an innings of 24 off 23 to help Deccan Chargers post a total of 143/6, which eventually proved enough as they clinched their maiden IPL title by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs. Sharma scored his maiden playoff fifty in the Mumbai Indians' title win against the Chennai Super Kings in 2015. Rohit Sharma's best performance in the playoffs was against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final, scoring a match-winning 68 off 51 balls to help Mumbai Indians chase down a 157-run target in 18.4 overs.

With the Mumbai Indians set to face the Gujarat Titans, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma to rise to the occasion and shed the tag of underperformer in the playoffs. Rohit Sharma does not have an impressive record against the Gujarat Titans, as he has aggregated just 140 runs at an average of 20 in 7 matches. Nonetheless, with the high-stakes nature of the Eliminator, Mumbai Indians will expect their former captain to step up and deliver a defining knock that could revive the team's hopes of a record-breaking sixth IPL title and possibly rewrite his playoff legacy.