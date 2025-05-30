From Liverpool To Real Madrid: 5 Reasons Trent Alexander-Arnold Will Flourish Under Xabi Alonso

Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid could reshape their style of play. With his vision, creativity, and versatility, here are five ways he could be a true game changer for Los Blancos.

Trent is a deep-lying playmaker who operates from wide areas. At Real Madrid, he could redefine the role, just as Marcelo once did on the left, offering both width and vision in one package. Marcelo was known for his dazzling dribbles, overlaps, and cut-ins that made him a constant attacking threat. Similarly, Trent thrives on pushing forward, delivering crosses, and even taking on midfield responsibilities. He also has immense goal scoring abilities, particularly from outside the box.

When engaged directly with a winger, he often holds his ground well-especially against players who try to beat him with pace alone. At Liverpool, he often sprinted back to make crucial tackles or interceptions. His athleticism and work rate allows him to get back into position even after venturing forward.

Trent is among the best set-piece takers in world football. Real Madrid, who already have aerial threats in players like Rüdiger, Bellingham, and Tchouaméni, could greatly benefit from his deadly corners and free-kicks, increasing their goal threat from dead-ball situations. It is his quick-thinking corner that helped Liverpool knock out Barcelona in the 2019 UEFA Champions League Semi Final, completing a historic 4–0 comeback.

Trent, when used as an inverted full-back or deep midfielder, often looks for Bellingham's runs and helps control tempo from behind him. Bellingham, in turn, seems to trust Trent's rhythm and positioning, often rotating and combining with him in tight spaces. With Vinícius Jr. stretching play wide and midfielders like Tchouaméni offering balance, Trent and Jude could dominate the right half-space, forming a new creative axis-one capable of controlling games, unlocking defenses, and adding flair to Real Madrid's evolving identity.

In Xabi Alonso's 3-4-3 or 4-3-3 hybrid, Trent could move inside from right-back to act as a deep-lying playmaker-similar to how Granit Xhaka or Alejandro Grimaldo function at Leverkusen. One concern is Trent's defensive positioning-but Alonso's system protects inverted full-backs with a strong midfield anchor (like Palacios at Leverkusen). Trent plays a role Alonso himself often did as a player-a deep distributor who can control matches with his passing. Alonso would likely see a version of himself in Trent and could unlock a more disciplined, complete version of the Liverpool man.