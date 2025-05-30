403
Delhi HC Orders Online Platforms To Remove Sadhguru's AI Images, Videos To Protect Personality Rights
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Protecting Sadhguru's personality rights, the Delhi High Court on Friday issued an interim order directing various online platforms to remove content misusing the name, image, and personality of Sadhguru.</p><p>Many social media users have been flagging the scams of how Sadhguru's fake AI-doctored audios, videos and images have been circulating with the intent to sell products and gain subscribers using his goodwill and popularity. In view of this, the Personality Rights case filed by Sadhguru and Isha Foundation came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court on Friday. </p><p> </p><p>Delhi High Court protects Sadhguru's Personality RightsThe Personality Rights case filed by Sadhguru and Isha Foundation came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court today and the Hon'ble Court issued an interim order directing various online platforms to remove content... twitter/Xn7pEA5YY4</p><p>- Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) May 30, 2025</p><p> </p><p>The Court issued an interim order directing various online platforms to remove content misusing the name, image, and personality of Sadhguru. </p><p>Welcoming the Court order, the Foundation posted on X,“These scams include fake AI-generated videos, morphed images depicting false events, such as Sadhguru's arrest, and misleading advertisements promoting financial investments. Isha Foundation has been proactively working to remove such fake content and prevent individuals from falling prey to these scams.”</p>
