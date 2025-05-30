403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Olimpia's Bittersweet Exit Caps Copa Libertadores Group Drama
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay's Club Olimpia concluded their 2025 Copa Libertadores campaign with a 4-0 victory over Bolivia's San Antonio Bulo Bulo on May 29, yet finished last in Group H with two points from five matches.
The result eliminated the three-time continental champions from all international competitions this year, while San Antonio secured a Copa Sudamericana playoff spot with six points.
The match at Asunción's Tigo Manuel Ferreira stadium saw Olimpia dominate after halftime with four goals between the 52nd and 82nd minutes.
Rodney Redes ignited the scoring with a long-range strike, followed by rapid goals from Iván Leguizamón and Derlis González before substitute Eric López sealed the win. Brazilian referee Flavio de Souza oversaw the fixture.
Group H leaders Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina) and Peñarol (Uruguay) advanced with 10 points each, leveraging superior goal differentials.
Olimpia's elimination marks their worst Libertadores performance since the tournament's expansion, failing to convert early draws against Vélez and Peñarol into crucial wins.
Argentine coach Fabián Bustos acknowledged the setback but emphasized focusing on domestic league recovery, stating: "Failure is not getting up tomorrow - we'll train and improve."
San Antonio's progression to the Sudamericana playoffs continues Bolivia's growing continental presence, with six points earned from two group-stage victories.
The economic implications are stark: Olimpia misses out on至少 $1.2M in CONMEBOL prize money for advancing past the group stage, while San Antonio gains additional revenue streams and exposure.
This outcome underscores South American football's shifting dynamics, where historic clubs face intensified competition from emerging teams.
Olimpia must now regroup domestically, while San Antonio prepares for August playoffs against mid-tier continental opponents - a chance to bolster both sporting reputation and financial stability.
The result eliminated the three-time continental champions from all international competitions this year, while San Antonio secured a Copa Sudamericana playoff spot with six points.
The match at Asunción's Tigo Manuel Ferreira stadium saw Olimpia dominate after halftime with four goals between the 52nd and 82nd minutes.
Rodney Redes ignited the scoring with a long-range strike, followed by rapid goals from Iván Leguizamón and Derlis González before substitute Eric López sealed the win. Brazilian referee Flavio de Souza oversaw the fixture.
Group H leaders Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina) and Peñarol (Uruguay) advanced with 10 points each, leveraging superior goal differentials.
Olimpia's elimination marks their worst Libertadores performance since the tournament's expansion, failing to convert early draws against Vélez and Peñarol into crucial wins.
Argentine coach Fabián Bustos acknowledged the setback but emphasized focusing on domestic league recovery, stating: "Failure is not getting up tomorrow - we'll train and improve."
San Antonio's progression to the Sudamericana playoffs continues Bolivia's growing continental presence, with six points earned from two group-stage victories.
The economic implications are stark: Olimpia misses out on至少 $1.2M in CONMEBOL prize money for advancing past the group stage, while San Antonio gains additional revenue streams and exposure.
This outcome underscores South American football's shifting dynamics, where historic clubs face intensified competition from emerging teams.
Olimpia must now regroup domestically, while San Antonio prepares for August playoffs against mid-tier continental opponents - a chance to bolster both sporting reputation and financial stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment