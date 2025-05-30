Ellomay Capital Reports Publication Of Financial Statements Of Dorad Energy Ltd. As Of And For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Dorad Energy Ltd.
|
Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position
|
March 31
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
NIS thousands
|
|
NIS thousands
|
|
NIS thousands
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,030,373
|
|
399,596
|
|
846,565
|
Trade receivables and accrued income
|
247,812
|
|
181,182
|
|
185,625
|
Other receivables
|
26,929
|
|
13,850
|
|
32,400
|
Financial derivatives
|
803
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total current assets
|
1,305,917
|
|
594,628
|
|
1,064,590
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Restricted deposit
|
541,855
|
|
514,770
|
|
531,569
|
Long-term Prepaid expenses
|
79,666
|
|
29,548
|
|
79,739
|
Fixed assets
|
2,678,973
|
|
3,065,103
|
|
2,697,592
|
Intangible assets
|
10,215
|
|
7,573
|
|
9,688
|
Right of use assets
|
53,332
|
|
54,544
|
|
54,199
|
Total non-current assets
|
3,364,041
|
|
3,671,538
|
|
3,372,787
|
|
|
Total assets
|
4,669,958
|
|
4,266,166
|
|
4,437,377
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Current maturities of loans from banks
|
347,509
|
|
329,137
|
|
321,805
|
Current maturities of lease liabilities
|
4,991
|
|
4,787
|
|
4,887
|
Current tax liabilities
|
24,119
|
|
-
|
|
14,016
|
Trade payables
|
297,164
|
|
158,545
|
|
168,637
|
Other payables
|
14,865
|
|
19,897
|
|
14,971
|
Financial derivatives
|
-
|
|
1,125
|
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
688,648
|
|
513,491
|
|
524,316
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
Loans from banks
|
1,756,777
|
|
2,001,668
|
|
1,750,457
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
60,872
|
|
11,562
|
|
60,987
|
Long-term lease liabilities
|
47,198
|
|
48,007
|
|
46,809
|
Provision for dismantling and restoration
|
37,212
|
|
38,013
|
|
38,102
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
405,837
|
|
297,691
|
|
399,282
|
Liabilities for employee benefits, net
|
160
|
|
160
|
|
160
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
2,308,056
|
|
2,397,101
|
|
2,295,797
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
Share capital
|
11
|
|
11
|
|
11
|
Share premium
|
642,199
|
|
642,199
|
|
642,199
|
Capital reserve from activities with shareholders
|
3,748
|
|
3,748
|
|
3,748
|
Retained earnings
|
1,027,296
|
|
709,616
|
|
971,306
|
Total equity
|
1,673,254
|
|
1,355,574
|
|
1,617,264
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
4,669,958
|
|
4,266,166
|
|
4,437,377
|
|
|
Dorad Energy Ltd.
|
Interim Condensed Statements of Profit or Loss
|
|
For the three months ended
|
Year ended
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
NIS thousands
|
NIS thousands
|
NIS thousands
|
Revenues
|
610,554
|
610,882
|
2,863,770
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs of the Power Plant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy costs
|
105,220
|
131,084
|
574,572
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity purchase and
|
325,315
|
263,191
|
1,372,618
|
Depreciation and
|
51,418
|
55,514
|
106,266
|
Other operating costs
|
43,475
|
42,469
|
190,027
|
|
|
|
Total operating costs of Power Plant
|
525,428
|
492,258
|
2,243,483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit from operating the Power Plant
|
85,126
|
118,624
|
620,287
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
8,186
|
9,874
|
23,929
|
Other income
|
-
|
-
|
58
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
76,940
|
108,750
|
596,416
|
|
|
|
|
Financing income
|
28,452
|
12,879
|
184,939
|
Financing expenses
|
32,743
|
36,396
|
193,825
|
|
|
|
|
Financing expenses, net
|
4,291
|
23,517
|
8,886
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before taxes on income
|
72,649
|
85,233
|
587,530
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes on income
|
16,659
|
19,596
|
135,203
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit for the period
|
55,990
|
65,637
|
452,327
|Dorad Energy Ltd.
|Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
|Capital reserve
|for activities
| Share
|Share
|with
|Retained
| capital
|premium
|shareholders
|earnings
|Total Equity
| NIS thousands
|NIS thousands
|NIS thousands
|NIS thousands
|NIS thousands
|For the three months
|ended March 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|Balance as at
|January 1, 2025 (Audited)
|11
|642,199
|3,748
|971,306
|1,617,264
|Net profit for the period
| -
|-
|-
|55,990
|55,990
| Balance as at
March 31, 2025 (Unaudited)
| 11
|642,199
|3,748
|1,027,296
|1,673,254
|For the three months
|ended March 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|Balance as at
|January 1, 2024 (Audited)
|11
|642,199
|3,748
|643,979
|1,289,937
|Net profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|65,637
|65,637
|Balance as at
|March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
|11
|642,199
|3,748
|709,616
|1,355,574
|For the year ended
|December 31, 2024 (Audited)
|Balance as at
|January 1, 2024 (Audited)
|11
|642,199
|3,748
|643,979
|1,289,937
|Dividend distributed
|-
|-
|-
|(125,000
|)
|(125,000
|)
|Net profit for the year
|-
|-
|-
|452,327
|452,327
|Balance as at
|December 31, 2024 (Audited)
|11
|642,199
|3,748
|971,306
|1,617,264
|Dorad Energy Ltd.
|Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|For the three months ended
|Year ended
| March 31
|December 31
|2025
|2024
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|NIS thousands
|NIS thousands
|NIS thousands
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net Profit for the period
|55,990
|65,637
|452,327
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|and fuel consumption
|53,036
|59,379
|121,664
|Taxes on income
|16,659
|19,596
|135,203
|Financing expenses, net
|4,291
|23,517
|8,886
|73,986
|102,492
|265,753
|Change in trade receivables
|(62,187
|)
|30,684
|26,241
|Change in other receivables
|5,47 1
|(4,493
|)
|(20,951
|)
|Change in trade payables
|116,677
|(8,906
|)
|(10,361
|)
|Change in other payables
|(106
|)
|5,954
|(3,481
|)
|Change in other long-term liabilities
|315
|(1,381
|)
|(3,661
|)
|60,170
|21,858
|(12,213
|)
|Net cash from operating activities
|190,146
|189,987
|705,867
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds (used in) for settlement of financial derivatives, net
|289
|(1,395
|)
|1,548
|Decrease in long-term restricted deposits
|-
|17,500
|17,500
|Investment in fixed assets
|(34,249
|)
|(17,069
|)
|(44,132
|)
|Proceeds from arbitration
|-
|-
|337,905
|Proceeds from insurance for damages to fixed assets
|-
|2,737
|5,148
|Investment in intangible assets
|(1,115
|)
|(412
|)
|(4,054
|)
|Interest received
|14,847
|9,577
|42,221
|Net cash from )used in) investing activities
|(20,228
|)
|10,918
|356,136
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of lease liability
|-
|(100
|)
|(4,984
|)
|Repayment of loans from banks
|-
|-
|(284,570
|)
|Dividends paid
|-
|(17,500
|)
|(142,500
|)
|Interest paid
|(190
|)
|(196
|)
|(129,957
|)
|Proceeds from arbitration
|-
|-
|127,195
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(190
|)
|(17,796
|)
|(434,816
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|169,728
|183,109
|627,187
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
|on cash and cash equivalents
|14,080
|(2,759
|)
|132
|Cash and cash equivalents at
|beginning of period
|846,565
|219,246
|219,246
|Cash and cash equivalents at end
|of period
|1,030,373
|399,596
|846,565
|(a) Significant non-cash activity
|Liability for gas agreements
|432
|-
|56,208
