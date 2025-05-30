Seventeen Maoists Surrender In Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem District
The members of the banned CPI-Maoist surrendered in the presence of Superintendent of Police Rohit Raju and CRPF officials at the district police headquarters.
According to police, the Maoists, including two Area Committee members, four party members and 11 militia cadres, decided to leave the path of violence and lead a peaceful life with their family members.
They laid down their arms after learning about the welfare measures being taken for the surrendered Maoists and the development of welfare schemes for the Adivasi (tribal) people under the "Operation Cheyutha" programme by police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, bordering Chhattisgarh.
The SP stated that 282 Maoists of various cadres have surrendered so far this year before the district police as they were attracted by various schemes and programmes run by the district police.
The police official said that CPI-Maoist cadres are roaming in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border areas and asked people in these border villages not to cooperate with the ultras at any cost. "If the villagers come to know of any Maoist movement in their areas, they should immediately inform the nearest police stations or higher authorities," he said.
The SP mentioned that recently, Mulugu district police arrested 20 CPI-Maoist cadres and seized 12 arms after receiving information from villagers.
He said Bhadradri Kothagudem police, on behalf of the Telangana government, is giving a suitable reward to the surrendered cadres of the CPI-Maoist, who are voluntarily joining the mainstream. The long-term rehabilitation required for the surrendered cadres from Chhattisgarh is being resolved by Telangana Police in collaboration with Chhattisgarh Police.
The SP warned that any member of CPI-Maoist entering Telangana will not be able to escape from the state police, and they will not get shelter here. People here are very aware, they do not believe in old and impractical ideologies, he said, pointing out that in the recent encounters at various places, including Karreguttalu, 31 Maoists lost their lives.
He said that for those Maoists who want to surrender voluntarily and lead a peaceful life with their family members by joining the mainstream, the district police administration will ensure that all kinds of benefits available for livelihood and rehabilitation of the surrendered cadres are provided immediately.
