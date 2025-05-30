The Beast Shuts Down Nashville's Famed Broadway To Throw Massive Street Party In Epic NASCAR Weekend Takeover

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From 12pm to 12am, the Honkytonk Highway will be filled with the roars of engines and screams of fans as The Beast On Broadway brings out the Concrete Cowboys for three action-packed stunt shows where they push their Harleys – and whatever other horse-powered vehicles they get their hands on – to the limits.

Complete with smoke, fire, lasers and, of course, the smell of burning rubber, each performance is a full-throttle display of what it means to live The Beast lifestyle.

"The team is locked in and ready – it's time to shake the buildings, get the people rowdy and standing on their feet as we blow smoke through the streets of downtown," says Concrete Cowboy's CJ Barham. "It's go time for the Concrete Cowboys!"

Motorheads and NASCAR fans are in for more high-powered entertainment with appearances The Beast's own Tyler Reddick, his 23XI teammate Riley Herbst and more special guests in honor of race weekend.

Beyond the stunts and special appearances, fans are also being treated to pit crew demonstrations and surprise moments that bring them closer to Sunday's racing action.

The Beast On Broadway's action will be centered on the iconic strip between 4th and 5th Streets and is hosted by Dylan "Mamba" Smith, NASCAR's Chief Hype Officer, while Joe Comedy will also bring his signature flair as MC for the Concrete Cowboys stunt shows.

Capping off the adrenaline-fueled day, The Beast will host an exclusive afterparty at Nudie's Honky Tonk, one of Broadway's most iconic venues. Celebs, NASCAR personalities, Monster athletes and fans will party into the night with music by a special surprise guest artist and, of course, plenty of The Beast and Beast Nasty Tea to ensure everyone will be ready to rage.

"Who doesn't love a high-octane party? We're stoked to unleash the Beast on Broadway in downtown Nashville and bring The Beast brand to life with an epic takeover of Music City," says Monster Brewing Co.'s SVP of Marketing & Sales Strategy Renold Aparicio.

"We've got everything covered for adrenaline junkies... the Concrete Cowboys, Tyler Reddick, Riley Herbst, pit crews, and one helluva afterparty."

About The Beast

Turning 21 years old seemed like the perfect time for Monster Energy to turn its hand to adult beverages... and thus, The Beast was born. We hit delete on the energy blend, cut out the caffeine, and ditched the sugar. Next, we brewed up the smoothest-tasting alcohol ever and blended it with some tried and true Monster flavors – as well as some brand-new ones: Mean Green, White Haze, Peach Perfect, Scary Berries, Killer Sunrise, Pink Poison, and Gnarly Grape. Nasty Beast, our hard-hitting tea, comes in four flavors: Original, Tea+Lemonade, Peach, and Green Tea. 6% alcohol, no added sugar to weigh you down – the Beasts Unleashed!

