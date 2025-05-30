GLP-1 Market Set To Surge At 17.3% CAGR, To Reach US$ 324.5 Billion By 2035: Fact.MR Report

GLP-1 Market Soars as Obesity and Diabetes Reach Crisis Levels; Oral and Weekly Therapies Lead Therapeutic Shift, Reports Fact

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the GLP-1 market was valued at USD 54.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The market's exponential rise is attributed to the surging prevalence of type 2 diabetes and obesity, which continue to strain global healthcare systems. Among GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide and tirzepatide ,there is increasing acceptance of oral medications and once-weekly subcutaneous injections, which is leading to better adherence among patients, especially in mainstream and lesser equipped healthcare environments.As regulatory approvals widen and real-world evidence reinforces clinical value, healthcare providers are integrating GLP-1s into broader treatment protocols beyond diabetes. Biopharma collaborations, expanding clinical indications, and robust R&D investment are accelerating innovation in delivery formats and combination therapies. With digital health tools and consumer-centric models gaining traction, GLP-1 therapies are evolving into foundational elements of preventive and personalized medicine worldwide.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe GLP-1 market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach USD 324.5 billion by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 258.7 billion between 2025 to 2035North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 6% in 2035Predominating market players include Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Biocon Ltd., Huadong Medicine, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Shanghai BenemaeNorth America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 92.1 billion“Rising global obesity and diabetes rates, combined with pharmaceutical innovation and expanding therapeutic applications, are accelerating GLP-1 adoption across regions,” says a Fact analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the GLP-1 MarketKey players in the GLP-1 industry include Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Biocon Ltd., Huadong Medicine, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Shanghai Benemae.Market DevelopmentThe GLP-1 market is advancing rapidly through strategic alliances, dual/triple agonist launches, and oral drug innovations. Key players are investing in green delivery networks and localized production to make therapies more accessible. The pace of approval for treatments that have significant effects on weight loss and cardiovascular health is being sped up by regulatory entities. Meanwhile, digital platforms and telehealth integration are enhancing patient engagement and adherence. With expanding indications and robust R&D, the market is evolving into a cornerstone of preventive metabolic care and personalized chronic disease management.For example, In December 2024, B&D Nutritional Ingredients announced the upcoming launch of NUTRILINQTM Genesis, a physician-formulated supplement system developed by Kelker Pharma to support GLP-1 medication users. Featuring TriBsynTM, the system addresses nutritional deficiencies and muscle loss associated with rapid weight loss, aiming to enhance overall health during and after GLP-1 therapy.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:GLP-1 Industry News:In April 2025, Eli Lilly reported that its oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, orforglipron, delivered statistically significant reductions in both blood sugar levels and body weight during a Phase 3 clinical trial. The once-daily tablet lowered HbA1c by up to 1.6% and reduced body weight by 7.9%, demonstrating a safety profile in line with existing injectable GLP-1 therapies.In February 2025, Mangoceuticals introduced PeachesRx, a women-focused telehealth brand offering GLP-1-based weight loss treatments via a secure, HIPAA-compliant platform. Responding to growing demand for personalized wellness solutions, PeachesRx emphasizes convenience, affordability, and clinical oversight. The brand plans to expand into additional women's health areas, including sexual wellness and hormone therapy.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the GLP-1m arket, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Drug Type (Semaglutide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Exenatide, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), Indication (Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Diseases, PCOS, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail, Online Pharmacies), End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings), and Age Group (Pediatric, Adolescents, Adults, Geriatric, Women of Reproductive Age), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact:The global oral solid dosage pharmaceutical market is projected to grow significantly, doubling from its 2021 value by 2032, driven by a strong CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.The global nerve repair and regeneration market is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2026, with its value projected to rise from US$ 8 billion to US$ 12 billion by 2026.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 