Quhuo's Homestay Sector Reports Yoy Growth In Occupancy Rate During Labor Day Holiday, Continuing To Enhance The Accommodation Experience

BEIJING, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH ) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China, announced the performance of its homestay sector, Chengtu Home ("Chengtu"), during the 2025 Labor Day holiday. The overall occupancy rate reached 82%, an approximately 4% increase compared to the same period last year. The single-day occupancy peak surpassed 90%, showing approximately 3% year-over-year growth.

According to China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, domestic travel reached 314 million trips during the 2025 Labor Day holiday, up 6.4% from last year. As travel preferences become more diverse, many travelers are now seeking "slow-paced" and "immersive" experiences, focusing on local culture, landscapes, and lifestyles. Unlike traditional hotels, homestays, which focus more on local charm and personalized touches, have become a popular choice, driving sustained growth in demand for this type of accommodation.

In response to this trend, Chengtu has been upgrading its offerings and platform, and continually expanding its homestay offerings. With more flexible and personalized offerings, Chengtu aims to meet the diverse needs of travelers. Chengtu offers a variety of room types, including comfort care, E-sports, business travel, family-friendly, cinema, and serene comfort rooms, each designed for specific groups. For example, the family-friendly rooms are equipped with child-safe furniture, toys, and books, creating a safe and fun space for families. The cinema rooms are equipped with a viewing area with sofas and projection equipment, providing movie lovers with a private viewing experience.

While upgrading the accommodation experience, Chengtu is also expanding its platform capabilities. In September 2024, Chengtu launched its self-developed WeChat mini-program, creating a seamless process from property search and communication to booking and payment. Users can easily filter properties based on location, distance and price, and directly communicate with hosts in real time. By leveraging its own platform, Chengtu aims to better understand user preferences and gradually improve the membership system for both hosts and users, with the goal of further enhancing the overall user experience.

At the same time, Chengtu is deepening its collaboration with hosts. Online, Chengtu's platform analyzes user data, such as booking preferences, conversion rates, and repeat booking rates to help hosts improve their response efficiency and customer satisfaction. Offline, Chengtu ensures service consistency through a standardized management system, while empowering local hosts with greater autonomy. Hosts can customize space design and services to reflect local features, thereby enhancing homestay experience with regional and cultural depth. For example, in Xishuangbanna, a tropical region in southern China known for its ethnic diversity and lush landscapes, homestays incorporate local elements, using vintage-style decorations like banana leaves and bamboo furniture to create a tropical atmosphere, immersing guests in the local culture.

Chengtu's next strategy is to open its platform to more domestic homestay hosts, offering standardized management tools and marketing support to help them improve efficiency. With continuous optimization and service upgrades, Quhuo believes it may attract more hosts over time. This strategy reflects Chengtu's shift from a homestay management service provider to a creator of specialized homestay offerings, with the goal of achieving scalability without compromising service quality. By building an operational system that balances efficiency and warmth, Chengtu seeks to explore an organic integration of industry standardization and local adaptation, aiming to build a sustainable homestay ecosystem.

Tong Ji, the General Manager of Chengtu, said: "The improvement in Chengtu's performance during the Labor Day holiday-reflected in both the overall occupancy rate and the peak single-day occupancy rate-demonstrates our ongoing focus on product innovation and technology upgrades, as well as our commitment to meeting the needs of both consumers and hosts. Moving forward, we will continue to refine our offerings and optimize platform services to better meet the diverse needs of our users, while enhancing flexibility and personalization to provide more unique and tailored accommodation experiences."

Leslie Yu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Quhuo, stated: "Chengtu's performance reflects Quhuo's commitment and progress in the homestay sector. By leveraging technology and refining our business model, we've not only improved platform efficiency but also provided greater operational support for hosts, aiming to balance industry standardization with local adaptation. Moving forward, we will continue to integrate technology and resources to enhance the quality of our products and services, better meet the diverse needs of consumers and hosts, and support sustainable growth in the homestay sector."

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH ) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") is a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.

With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.

