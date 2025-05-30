MileagePlus customers can earn and use miles on JetBlue including hundreds of flights in and out of New York City and Boston while TrueBlue members can earn and use points on United flights including to popular international destinations like Cape Town and Tahiti.To put a festive spin on household cleanup, the brand infused the familiar 20-count 13-gallon tall kitchen trash bags with the nostalgic scent of vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles – bringing a bit of birthday magic to trash day.The partnership enables clients worldwide to accelerate AI-driven productivity gains with enhanced speed and efficiency through Palantir's cutting-edge enterprise AI platforms, yielding tangible impact in weeks.The new app officially launched this month and is designed to help parents keep their children engaged in reading all summer long. This new digital tool empowers families to track progress of their child's reading, set goals and earn pizza rewards all while preventing the "Summer Slide."The refreshed menu introduces 12 new items and combos, including sweet and savory snacks and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. "Plus, Guests who choose a premium experience with Go Big can enjoy complimentary options to sip and snack on," said Dana Shapir Alviene, Senior Vice President of Inflight and Airport Experience at Spirit Airlines."The hybrid cinema camera was created based on user feedback and is engineered with unique features to support filmmaking, a new eyepiece, and enhancements for versatile production needs," says Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics Inc.As an Official Partner of Formula 1, PepsiCo has secured comprehensive rights, including: TV-visible trackside advertising; Fan Zone activation opportunities at 21 races; tickets and hospitality experiences; exclusive marketing rights for featured brands; and exclusive track pouring and product supply rights, across global race venues.May's rebound in confidence was broad-based across all age groups and all income groups. It was also shared across all political affiliations, with the strongest improvements among Republicans. However, on a six-month moving average basis, confidence in all age and income groups was still down due to previous monthly declines."Knowing when demand spikes can help renters plan ahead, act quickly and use smart tools to find a place that checks all their boxes without blowing their budget. You'll still have options later if you miss the rush, but you might miss out on freebies available now," said Emily McDonald, Zillow rental trends expert.This acquisition will advance the capabilities of John Deere's existing technology offerings, providing farmers and ag service providers with a more comprehensive set of tools to generate and use data to make decisions that improve farm profitability, efficiency, and sustainability.

SOURCE PR Newswire