403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil Reaches 85% Clean Power, Targets 90% By 2030 Amid Biofuel Push
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy confirmed the nation's electricity grid now draws 85% of its capacity from renewable sources, fueled by a record 10.9 gigawatts (GW) of new solar and wind projects added in 2024.
This surge, detailed in government reports and regulator data, underscores Brazil 's strategic shift toward energy independence and market-driven climate solutions.
Solar farms contributed 5.6 GW (51.8%) of 2024's new capacity, with wind adding 4.3 GW (39.2%). States like Minas Gerais (3.17 GW), Bahia (2.4 GW), and Rio Grande do Norte (1.8 GW) led installations, pushing total renewable capacity to 177.7 GW.
Hydropower remains the backbone at 53.8%, but solar's rapid growth-54.8% year-over-year-reflects targeted investments and simplified permitting.
The industrial sector consumed 64.4% renewable energy in 2024, driven by a 4.1% rise in electricity use over fossil fuels. Transportation saw a 2.7% increase in renewable consumption, supported by a 30.1% jump in ethanol and a 19.3% expansion in biodiesel.
This growth was driven by the Future Fuel Law, which mandates sustainable aviation fuel and green diesel targets by 2030. Electric vehicle sales hit 177,360 units, consuming 309 GWh of power, though fossil fuels still dominate transport emissions (214.3 million tons CO2).
Brazil's energy-related emissions fell to 2.0 tons CO2 per capita, with the grid emitting just 59.9 kg CO2 per MWh-far below global averages. Yet challenges persist: deforestation accounts for 70% of national emissions, and aging hydropower infrastructure requires modernization.
The government aims for 90% renewable electricity by 2030, leveraging solar's $7.8 billion annual investment and 281,600 jobs created in 2024.
This transition, rooted in policy and market incentives, positions Brazil as a rare example of scalable, low-cost decarbonization without sacrificing economic growth.
This surge, detailed in government reports and regulator data, underscores Brazil 's strategic shift toward energy independence and market-driven climate solutions.
Solar farms contributed 5.6 GW (51.8%) of 2024's new capacity, with wind adding 4.3 GW (39.2%). States like Minas Gerais (3.17 GW), Bahia (2.4 GW), and Rio Grande do Norte (1.8 GW) led installations, pushing total renewable capacity to 177.7 GW.
Hydropower remains the backbone at 53.8%, but solar's rapid growth-54.8% year-over-year-reflects targeted investments and simplified permitting.
The industrial sector consumed 64.4% renewable energy in 2024, driven by a 4.1% rise in electricity use over fossil fuels. Transportation saw a 2.7% increase in renewable consumption, supported by a 30.1% jump in ethanol and a 19.3% expansion in biodiesel.
This growth was driven by the Future Fuel Law, which mandates sustainable aviation fuel and green diesel targets by 2030. Electric vehicle sales hit 177,360 units, consuming 309 GWh of power, though fossil fuels still dominate transport emissions (214.3 million tons CO2).
Brazil's energy-related emissions fell to 2.0 tons CO2 per capita, with the grid emitting just 59.9 kg CO2 per MWh-far below global averages. Yet challenges persist: deforestation accounts for 70% of national emissions, and aging hydropower infrastructure requires modernization.
The government aims for 90% renewable electricity by 2030, leveraging solar's $7.8 billion annual investment and 281,600 jobs created in 2024.
This transition, rooted in policy and market incentives, positions Brazil as a rare example of scalable, low-cost decarbonization without sacrificing economic growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment