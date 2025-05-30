403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Football Games For Friday, May 30, 2025: Match Schedule And Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Friday, May 30, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Today's football calendar features an exciting lineup of matches across Europe, South America, and beyond. From Süperlig and UEFA Nations League Feminina to Brasileirão Série B, Liga Futsal, and an Amistoso Feminino, fans have plenty to enjoy.
Süperlig (Turkey)
Copa do Rei Saudita (Final)
La Liga 2 (Spain)
UEFA Nations League Feminina
Brasileirão Série B (Brazil)
Brasileirão Série D (Brazil)
Liga Futsal (Brazil)
Brasileirão Futsal
Amistoso Feminino
Note: Broadcast channels and times are based on available information and may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date details, check local listings or official streaming platforms.
Today's football calendar features an exciting lineup of matches across Europe, South America, and beyond. From Süperlig and UEFA Nations League Feminina to Brasileirão Série B, Liga Futsal, and an Amistoso Feminino, fans have plenty to enjoy.
Süperlig (Turkey)
2:00 PM – Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Antalyaspor vs Trabzonspor
Channels: Disney+
Copa do Rei Saudita (Final)
3:00 PM – Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah
Channels: BandSports, Youtube/@canalgoatbr
La Liga 2 (Spain)
3:30 PM – Castellón vs Real Zaragoza
Channels: Disney+
UEFA Nations League Feminina
3:30 PM – Germany vs Netherlands
Channels: ESPN, Disney+
3:30 PM – Belgium vs Spain
Channels: Disney+
3:45 PM – England vs Portugal
Channels: ESPN 4, Disney+
4:10 PM – France vs Switzerland
Channels: Disney+
Brasileirão Série B (Brazil)
7:00 PM – Vila Nova vs Novorizontino
Channels: ESPN, Disney+
Brasileirão Série D (Brazil)
7:00 PM – Iguatu vs Maranhão
Channels: Youtube/@IguaTV
Liga Futsal (Brazil)
7:00 PM – Cruzeiro vs Foz Cataratas
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial
8:30 PM – Santo André vs São José Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial
Brasileirão Futsal
7:15 PM – Ribeirópolis vs Juventude AG
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
8:00 PM – São José do Jaguaribe vs Fortaleza
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
Amistoso Feminino
9:30 PM – Brazil vs Japan
Channels: Globo, Sportv
Note: Broadcast channels and times are based on available information and may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date details, check local listings or official streaming platforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment