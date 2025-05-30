Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Football Games For Friday, May 30, 2025: Match Schedule And Live


2025-05-30 06:09:37
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Friday, May 30, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.

Today's football calendar features an exciting lineup of matches across Europe, South America, and beyond. From Süperlig and UEFA Nations League Feminina to Brasileirão Série B, Liga Futsal, and an Amistoso Feminino, fans have plenty to enjoy.
Süperlig (Turkey)

  • 2:00 PM – Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir
    Channels: Disney+
  • 2:00 PM – Antalyaspor vs Trabzonspor
    Channels: Disney+

Copa do Rei Saudita (Final)

  • 3:00 PM – Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah
    Channels: BandSports, Youtube/@canalgoatbr


La Liga 2 (Spain)

  • 3:30 PM – Castellón vs Real Zaragoza
    Channels: Disney+

UEFA Nations League Feminina

  • 3:30 PM – Germany vs Netherlands
    Channels: ESPN, Disney+
  • 3:30 PM – Belgium vs Spain
    Channels: Disney+
  • 3:45 PM – England vs Portugal
    Channels: ESPN 4, Disney+
  • 4:10 PM – France vs Switzerland
    Channels: Disney+

Brasileirão Série B (Brazil)

  • 7:00 PM – Vila Nova vs Novorizontino
    Channels: ESPN, Disney+

Brasileirão Série D (Brazil)

  • 7:00 PM – Iguatu vs Maranhão
    Channels: Youtube/@IguaTV

Liga Futsal (Brazil)

  • 7:00 PM – Cruzeiro vs Foz Cataratas
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial
  • 8:30 PM – Santo André vs São José Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial

Brasileirão Futsal

  • 7:15 PM – Ribeirópolis vs Juventude AG
    Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
  • 8:00 PM – São José do Jaguaribe vs Fortaleza
    Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV

Amistoso Feminino

  • 9:30 PM – Brazil vs Japan
    Channels: Globo, Sportv

Note: Broadcast channels and times are based on available information and may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date details, check local listings or official streaming platforms.

MENAFN30052025007421016031ID1109615311

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search