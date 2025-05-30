Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kesari Chapter 2 To Bhool Chuk Maaf: 9 Exciting New OTT Releases To Watch In June 2025


2025-05-30 06:09:31
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>June 2025 is gonna be awesome for OTT fans! New seasons of popular web series and some cool movies are dropping. Check out the 9 films and web series hitting OTT platforms in June 2025...</p><img><h2><strong>1. Stolen</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 4, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Prime Video</p><p>This Hindi thriller drama, directed by Karan Tejpal, stars Abhishek Banerjee, Vardhan Shubham, Mia Maelzer, and Harish Khanna.</p><img><h2><strong>2. Jaat</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 6, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p>Starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, this action drama directed by Gopichand Malineni hit theaters on April 10, 2025, and was a hit.</p><img><h2><strong>3. Bhool Chuk Maaf</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 6, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Prime Video</p><p>This rom-com starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, directed by Karan Sharma, released on May 23 and earned around ₹44.13 crore in its first week.</p><img><h2><strong>4. The Traitors</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 12, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Prime Video</p><p>Hosted by Karan Johar, this reality series features 20 contestants. New episodes stream every Thursday at 8 PM.</p><img><h2><strong>5. Ground Zero</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 12, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Prime Video</p><p>This Emraan Hashmi action thriller, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, released on April 25, 2025, and unfortunately flopped.</p><img><h2><strong>6. Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 13, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Jio Hotstar</p><p>This film tells the story of Justice C. Sankaran Nair, who exposed the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, it released on April 18 and was critically acclaimed but underperformed at the box office.</p><img><h2><strong>7. Rana Naidu Season 2</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 13, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p>Created by Karan Anshuman, this action crime drama stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and Priya Banerjee. Season 1 streamed in 2023.</p><img><h2><strong>8. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 21, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p>Created by comedian Kapil Sharma, this comedy show features Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur.</p><img><h2><strong>9. Special Ops Season 2</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> Date to be announced</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Prime Video</p><p>Created by Neeraj Pandey, the first season of this action series streamed in 2020. It stars K.K. Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, and Saiyami Kher.</p>

