403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kesari Chapter 2 To Bhool Chuk Maaf: 9 Exciting New OTT Releases To Watch In June 2025
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>June 2025 is gonna be awesome for OTT fans! New seasons of popular web series and some cool movies are dropping. Check out the 9 films and web series hitting OTT platforms in June 2025...</p><img><h2><strong>1. Stolen</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 4, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Prime Video</p><p>This Hindi thriller drama, directed by Karan Tejpal, stars Abhishek Banerjee, Vardhan Shubham, Mia Maelzer, and Harish Khanna.</p><img><h2><strong>2. Jaat</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 6, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p>Starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, this action drama directed by Gopichand Malineni hit theaters on April 10, 2025, and was a hit.</p><img><h2><strong>3. Bhool Chuk Maaf</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 6, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Prime Video</p><p>This rom-com starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, directed by Karan Sharma, released on May 23 and earned around ₹44.13 crore in its first week.</p><img><h2><strong>4. The Traitors</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 12, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Prime Video</p><p>Hosted by Karan Johar, this reality series features 20 contestants. New episodes stream every Thursday at 8 PM.</p><img><h2><strong>5. Ground Zero</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 12, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Prime Video</p><p>This Emraan Hashmi action thriller, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, released on April 25, 2025, and unfortunately flopped.</p><img><h2><strong>6. Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 13, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Jio Hotstar</p><p>This film tells the story of Justice C. Sankaran Nair, who exposed the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, it released on April 18 and was critically acclaimed but underperformed at the box office.</p><img><h2><strong>7. Rana Naidu Season 2</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 13, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p>Created by Karan Anshuman, this action crime drama stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and Priya Banerjee. Season 1 streamed in 2023.</p><img><h2><strong>8. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> June 21, 2025</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p>Created by comedian Kapil Sharma, this comedy show features Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur.</p><img><h2><strong>9. Special Ops Season 2</strong></h2><p><strong>Streaming on:</strong> Date to be announced</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Prime Video</p><p>Created by Neeraj Pandey, the first season of this action series streamed in 2020. It stars K.K. Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, and Saiyami Kher.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment