Who Is Anjali Sud? Indian-Origin CEO Of Tubi Who Replaces Mark Carney On Harvard Board

Indian American CEO of Tubi - Anjali Sud, who recently took over as Harvard University's Board of Overseers, replacing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, is in the spotlight. The 41-year-old former Chief Executive Officer of Vimeo has been appointed to the prestigious leadership role at Harvard's second-highest governing body and will serve a two-year term beginning from May 30, 2025.

This development comes days after former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney stepped down from the Harvard Board after being elected leader of the Liberal Party. This latest appointment comes at a time when disagreements between the University and the Donald Trump administration have escalated. Notably, the Board of Overseers plays a crucial role in assessing the institution's academic programmes, advising university leadership and overseeing external reviews of various departments and schools.

Anjali Sud was born in 1983 to Punjabi immigrant parents in Michigan's Detroit. Raised in Flint, she is an alumna of Harvard University. The Harvard election website describes Anjali Sud as an“influential technology and media executive who has served since 2023 as CEO of Tubi, a free TV and movie streaming service with nearly 100 million monthly active users.”

At the age of 34, she was listed as one of Fortune's 40 Under 40 rising business leaders in 2018. Designated as Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum and Hollywood Reporter's“Most Powerful Women in Hollywood, Anjali Sud lives in New York and is a mother of two boys - Saavan and Deva.

Before Board of Overseers elections, Anjali Sud said,“My parents came to this country to give me a shot at the American Dream . I achieved that dream through the power of a transformative education, and I want to pay it forward for the next generation. Harvard has both the opportunity and imperative to define the future of higher education at a time of existential change. I would be honored to help Harvard navigate that change and enable creative transformation.”